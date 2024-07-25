President Joe Biden's Cognitive Ability Comes Under Scrutiny as CNN Panel Spirals Into Heated Debate
The discussion over whether President Joe Biden's cognitive ability played a part in his decision to withdraw from the election sparked a heated debate among experts and commentators on CNN.
The panel, which included Abby Phillip, Reihan Salam, Tim Naftali, Ana Navarro, Betsy McCaughey, and Ashley Allison, delved into the implications of Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 election and its possible link to concerns about his age and stamina.
The discussion began with Salam, president of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, expressing his belief that President Biden may not be fit for the demanding role he holds. Salam's statement that Biden is "manifestly incapable of doing an exceedingly difficult job" sparked a clash of opinions among the panelists.
Naftali, a presidential historian, challenged Salam to provide evidence for his claim, leading to a tense exchange between the two.
“I’m sorry to say, but this is a sensitive matter, where there are a lot of folks who have been talking about this for some time —” Salam began before Nafalti cut him off.
“Oh, yes, I’ve heard them too. My doctor tells me he thinks he might have something, but he also says, but he’s also not my patient,” the CNN panelist retorted.
“The deeper question is, who is actually in charge at any given time? You know, this notion that he’s only sharp for six hours a day? This is an incredibly volatile moment, in part because of his failures,” Salam responded.
Navarro, a CNN contributor and co-host of The View, dismissed Salam's arguments as mere speculation.
When Salam attempted to push back, Navarro defended Biden by sharing her personal experience of witnessing his stamina and sharpness even after a long and demanding day.
“Everything you’re saying, I’m sorry, is speculation! It is speculation! Because actually, unlike you, I’ve actually seen the guy at 9:00 at night. I have seen him after he has had five different events in 24 hours,” Navarro said.
Former NY Lt. Gov. McCaughey also raised doubts about Biden's cognitive state, pointing out instances where he appeared "unable" to answer certain questions effectively.
As the debate intensified, Allison, a CNN political commentator, intervened to refocus the discussion. She emphasized the importance of firsthand interaction with Biden before making conclusive statements about his health.
Allison highlighted that the narrative around Biden's health should not overshadow the enthusiasm generated by Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.