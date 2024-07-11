'Oh, the Places for Joe': Stephen Colbert Mocks President Biden With Dr. Seuss-Style Rhyme as Concerns Grow Over His Cognitive Health

Colbert, a prominent figure in the media and a long-time supporter of Biden, has reportedly become more critical of the president following his recent debate performance.

The late-night host decided to use Dr. Seuss-style rhymes to poke fun at the 81-year-old president and his mental decline.

"Is he mentally fit?" Colbert said, reading out of a mock book parodying the 1990 book "Oh, the Places You'll Go," titled, "Oh, the Places for Joe!"