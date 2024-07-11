'Oh, the Places for Joe': Stephen Colbert Mocks President Biden With Dr. Seuss-Style Rhyme as Concerns Grow Over His Cognitive Health
Late Night Show host Stephen Colbert recently commented on his concerns about President Joe Biden's cognitive health amid the rising number of Democratic officials calling for the commander-in-chief to drop out of the race.
Colbert, a prominent figure in the media and a long-time supporter of Biden, has reportedly become more critical of the president following his recent debate performance.
The late-night host decided to use Dr. Seuss-style rhymes to poke fun at the 81-year-old president and his mental decline.
"Is he mentally fit?" Colbert said, reading out of a mock book parodying the 1990 book "Oh, the Places You'll Go," titled, "Oh, the Places for Joe!"
"Can he serve a whole term?" Colbert said. "Can he beat RFK with his brain full of worm? Just ask him, just ask him, the man loves to talk, as long as you ask him before 8 o’clock."
"Join Joe Biden as he explores a wonderful world outside of the Oval Office!" the parody book reads.
"Here's the thing," Colbert said. "Maybe Biden can't win. Or maybe he's the only one who can win. I don't know what the right answer is, and I'm not alone."
Just a few months ago, Colbert was actively involved in a fundraising event that generated a substantial amount of money for the Biden campaign.
The event, held in New York City, boasted a record-setting $26 million raised, with Colbert taking the stage alongside Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton to moderate their conversation.
However, recent developments have shown a shift in sentiment among a number of high-profile supporters.
Actor George Clooney, who was a guest at a fundraising event in Los Angeles that reportedly raised over $30 million for Biden's campaign, is now expressing doubts and calling for Biden to consider stepping down in a New York Times op-ed.
Despite the growing number of statements and criticisms from Democratic leaders calling for the president to drop out of the race and make room for a new nominee to take on Trump, the Biden campaign has remained resolute about remaining in the race.
During a recent interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Biden was asked point blank, “Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?”
Biden replied, “In terms of successes, yes.”
“I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be coming into fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled, I moved on,” the 81-year-old added, holding firm on his capabilities to lead.