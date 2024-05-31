OK Magazine
'She Looks Pissed': Sterling K. Brown Appears to Troll 'Irritated' Jennifer Lopez During Awkward Interview

By:

May 31 2024, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is not here for jokes at her expense.

During a recent interview to promote their new film Atlas, Sterling K. Brown appeared to slightly troll the superstar, 54, over some of the answers to her questions — but she didn't look thrilled.

Jennifer Lopez did not find Sterling K. Brown funny during a recent interview.

As their costar Simu Liu read a prompt from a card asking them their go-to comfort meal after a long journey, the This Is Us alum, 48, appeared annoyed by Lopez's packaged answer.

"I grew up — I'm Puerto Rican, so I like rice and beans," the Selena actress began before Brown cut her off sarcastically, asking, "Are you Puerto Rican?"

"Yes, I am," Lopez stanchly responded before turning back to the Barbie star to answer his question.

The internet lost it over Sterling K. Brown trolling Jennifer Lopez.

While the "Get Right" vocalist continued to list her preferred treats, the Biosphere actor chimed in while she was talking, adding, "Arroz, frijoles, pollo... me gusta… French toast." Tension began to show as Lopez looked Brown up and down with a stern face.

People in the comments section went wild over the awkward interaction, pointing out how "irritated" the New York native seemed. "You just know this one was at the end of a long press day," one person wrote.

"She looks pissed," a second user penned below the shocking clip.

Sterling K. Brown
Jennifer Lopez has been navigating a rocky period in her marriage to Ben Affleck.

"The sarcasm has me 💀💀💀 cause regardless of the conversation J.Lo will never fail to mention that she’s Puerto Rican and from the Bronx," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user added.

"Sterling is over J LO," another wrote.

The wild moment comes as the Second Act alum has been dealing with a rocky period in her marriage to Ben Affleck. As OK! previously reported, the two have been growing apart as they each have been focused on their respective careers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

"Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself," an insider claimed. However, her husband, 51, "doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle" and has felt "worn down" by their marriage.

Despite what Affleck thinks, Lopez recently claimed she's tried to “slow down more and be home more” since marrying the Argo star in 2022.

"That’s what I used to do a lot of. This, this, this, this,” the "On the Floor" singer claimed during a recent interview. “That’s the truth … As much as it seems like I’m going at a fever pace all the time, I’m actually at half the pace that I was a few years ago.”

