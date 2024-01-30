The View's Sunny Hostin Admits to Excluding Alyssa Farah Griffin From a Co-Host Group Chat
Secrets were spilled on the Monday, January 29, installment of The View when the topic of group chats came up.
While discussing the various text chains they were a part of, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked the panel if there were any "host text threads" she'd ever been excluded from in the past.
"Because I feel like there might be," she added with a laugh.
Co-host Sunny Hostin was the first to speak up, admitting that there was one "at one time."
"I knew it," Griffin said, but Hostin quickly responded, "You're on it now."
The 55-year-old lawyer went on to joke that even if she wasn't, moderator Whoopi Goldberg would "gladly give you her spot" in the group chat because she "doesn't look at any of them."
Goldberg chimed in, "I feel like Michael Corleone, because I take myself off the group chat, and then I'm boom! Back."
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Likes to Make it Personal' During Fiery Argument on 'The View'
- 'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at Possibility of Former Colleague Donald Trump Going to Jail for 10 Years
- 'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Silences Conservative Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin During Tense Political Discussion
Although none of the panelists elaborated on which group text Griffin was left out of or why, it's possible it was due to her prior political affiliations. However, the television personality, who served as a former assistant to Donald Trump until 2020, has since come out as fiercely against the 77-year-old's ongoing campaign in the 2024 election.
"There is one discussion over the policy differences. That is something we can debate all day," Griffin said in a previous episode of The View. "There is only one man who tried to overthrow our democracy, and that happened on January 6. We need to look at that as much more dangerous than the policy issues."
She pointed out that many of Trump's allies have come forward and admitted they believe the controversial politician is an "existential threat to American democracy" before adding that she hopes "anyone other than Donald Trump can somehow pull off a miracle" and beat him in the upcoming election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this month, Griffin also confessed she didn't think that Trump is "as sharp as he was in 2016."
"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," she explained. "You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past."