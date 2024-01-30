OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alyssa Farah Griffin
OK LogoNEWS

The View's Sunny Hostin Admits to Excluding Alyssa Farah Griffin From a Co-Host Group Chat

alyssah farrah the view abc ppjpg
Source: ABC
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Secrets were spilled on the Monday, January 29, installment of The View when the topic of group chats came up.

While discussing the various text chains they were a part of, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked the panel if there were any "host text threads" she'd ever been excluded from in the past.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssafarrahgriffinabc
Source: ABC

Alyssa Farah Griffin was a former aide to Donald Trump.

"Because I feel like there might be," she added with a laugh.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was the first to speak up, admitting that there was one "at one time."

"I knew it," Griffin said, but Hostin quickly responded, "You're on it now."

Article continues below advertisement
sunny hostin roasts nikki haley
Source: mega

Sunny Hostin admitted that Griffin had been excluded from one group chat in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

The 55-year-old lawyer went on to joke that even if she wasn't, moderator Whoopi Goldberg would "gladly give you her spot" in the group chat because she "doesn't look at any of them."

Goldberg chimed in, "I feel like Michael Corleone, because I take myself off the group chat, and then I'm boom! Back."

Article continues below advertisement
theview abc cast photo
Source: ABC

Griffin joined 'The View' in 2022.

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Article continues below advertisement

Although none of the panelists elaborated on which group text Griffin was left out of or why, it's possible it was due to her prior political affiliations. However, the television personality, who served as a former assistant to Donald Trump until 2020, has since come out as fiercely against the 77-year-old's ongoing campaign in the 2024 election.

"There is one discussion over the policy differences. That is something we can debate all day," Griffin said in a previous episode of The View. "There is only one man who tried to overthrow our democracy, and that happened on January 6. We need to look at that as much more dangerous than the policy issues."

Article continues below advertisement
the view names alyssa farrah griffin ana navarro as new cohosts
Source: Mega

Griffin does not support Trump as he continues his campaign for the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

She pointed out that many of Trump's allies have come forward and admitted they believe the controversial politician is an "existential threat to American democracy" before adding that she hopes "anyone other than Donald Trump can somehow pull off a miracle" and beat him in the upcoming election.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Earlier this month, Griffin also confessed she didn't think that Trump is "as sharp as he was in 2016."

"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," she explained. "You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.