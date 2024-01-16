Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel 'Convinced' There's an Afterlife as 'Very Strange' Things Keep Happening Following Actress' Death
Suzanne Somers is still with her husband, Alan Hamel, in spirit in the months after her heartbreaking passing.
In a new interview published Tuesday, January 16, the 87-year-old emotionally opened up about certain signs he feels he's been receiving from his late wife following her death at age 76 in October 2023.
"Three things happened the same day that were very strange," Hamel revealed while speaking with a news publication about his recent grief, noting, "a hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room."
The Razzle Dazzle actor said the little bird even "hovered" in front of a framed photo featuring the longtime lovers located in their breakfast nook and eventually "landed on top and stayed there."
Luckily, Hamel was able to snap a picture of the unforgettable moment before the hummingbird flew away.
In addition to feeling his wife's presence through a tiny animal, Hamel claimed "the fireplace started all by itself" and "some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composter."
The latter truly blew Hamel away, as he pointed out "no ones ever heard of this guy," making the random choice in music even more odd.
Lastly, the Nightcap star insisted he can "feel her laying beside me" each night when he is just about to shut his eyes.
"I'm a believer now that there is an after life. I’m convinced of it," Hamel declared after reflecting on the spiritual chain of events he's experienced since Somers' death. "I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere… after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something."
He continued: "The time when I’m with my family… and I have one of my moments when I have to leave, I go into the bedroom… I’m alone there. And I feel her presence. Once I interact with her presence, I go back and interact with the family."
Plus, Somers' grandchildren "one by one, have told me the same thing," Hamel confessed.
"I hope it’s all true. It certainly makes the grieving process a lot easier. If it is, we’ll be reunited," Hamel declared of the couple — who were married for 46 years before Somers' lost her battle to cancer.
Hamel noted he and Somers even talked about the afterlife prior to her passing.
"We joked about it. Before she was sick. Before the last chapter. We joked about when one of us passed, it would likely be me because I’m 10 years older," he quipped, sharing what Somers once told him: "Knowing you, you’ll be on your way back before you’ve left."
