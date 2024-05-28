Tay Lautner Is 'Thankful' She Can Be 'Open and Honest' With Husband Taylor Lautner: 'It's Cool How Far We've Come'

Tay Lautner (née Dome) and her husband, Taylor Lautner, are not afraid to share tidbits about their relationship through their podcast, "The Squeeze," and fortunately, it's only made their relationship stronger.

"It's so funny — I feel like there are two forms of intimacy in our relationship. Obviously there's sexual intimacy, but the intimacy of being vulnerable and open with each other is important, too. Like, 'Hey, you did this, and I didn't really like it,' or, 'I'm struggling with this, can you help me?' That form of intimacy is so special and really brings two people together. It's being able to be open and honest and feel like you have a safe space with that person. I'm so thankful I can go to my husband, say whatever I want and he won't judge me for it," the podcast host, 27, who partnered with TOMS, the iconic footwear brand renowned for its commitment to using business to improve lives, on their SS24 Wear Good campaign, exclusively tells OK!.