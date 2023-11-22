Matchmaker? Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Jason Sudeikis Set Her Up With Travis Kelce

Swifties connected the dots after Sudeikis admitted in a recent interview that he attended one of the chart-topper's shows in Kansas City at the same time as the pro athlete. Days later, the funny man was spotted hanging out with Swift.

"I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here," Sudeikis revealed. "All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.'"

The Saturday Night Live alum even went as far as to call Swift Kansas City's "adopted daughter" now that she's been dating Kelce.