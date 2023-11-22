Matchmaker? Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Jason Sudeikis Set Her Up With Travis Kelce
Could Jason Sudeikis be the person to thank for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Fans are convinced that the Ted Lasso star, 48, played wingman for the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, after Kelce failed to give the pop icon, 33, his phone number when she performed in Missouri in July.
"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?'" Kelce confirmed in a recent interview about shooting his shot with Swift. "I had somebody playing Cupid."
Despite the tight end not knowing that someone was encouraging the "Our Song" vocalist to contact him, Kelce suddenly received a text from Swift. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he explained.
Swifties connected the dots after Sudeikis admitted in a recent interview that he attended one of the chart-topper's shows in Kansas City at the same time as the pro athlete. Days later, the funny man was spotted hanging out with Swift.
"I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here," Sudeikis revealed. "All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.'"
The Saturday Night Live alum even went as far as to call Swift Kansas City's "adopted daughter" now that she's been dating Kelce.
"I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis," he added. "He’s a good egg."
The internet went wild with theories, as one social media user wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter — "Y’all say thank you jason sudeikis for playing cupid for taylor and travis."
"I just love how jason sudeikis ended ted lasso and chose to play cupid for taylor swift and travis kelce over the summer just because he was bored," a second person chimed in.
"Anyone else think it’s a fascinating ‘coincidence’ #Chiefs superfan, Jason Sudeikis, happened to sit with #TaylorSwift at #Questlove’s birthday party in #NYC, then #TravisKelce happened to be spotted outside Tay’s favorite club, Zero Bond, just a few days later in mid-July?" a third added.
"Y’all i fear jason sudeikis really is the thread that connects it all together," a fourth noted.
WSJ conducted the interview with Kelce.
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the interview with Sudeikis.