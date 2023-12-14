Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Need to 'Let Go of Their Animosity Toward the British Royal Family' in Order to Salvage Their Reputations
2023 proved to be a difficult period in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's professional careers, as the couple faced a series of failures and were labeled a "Hollywood flop."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to navigate the entertainment industry, and experts wonder what their future will look like.
“It has been a bad year,” American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. “And I feel like we would have a completely different opinion of them if they spent the same amount of time at concerts, you know, publicly."
Over the summer, Meghan and Harry were spotted at a Beyoncé performance, and the Duchess of Sussex was seen at a Taylor Swift show.
The podcaster went on to discuss the lack of public outings the Sussexes have that are solely about public service.
“To me, it's like, you're not Santa Claus. You can't work one day a year at Invictus, and then want us all to admire your charitable contributions," Schofield noted.
“If we saw them out and about more under the radar… even just the way that Kate will randomly drop off things to baby banks that we don't know about," she continued.
Now that the couple is based in California, they will have to consider what their lifestyle will look like independent of the royal family.
“They need to think more about other people and they really need to focus more on people hurting in the States because that's where they live now," Schofield continued. "And I think that maybe, perhaps that could turn people's opinions around about them."
“But also they've got to let go of their animosity toward the British royal family," she added. "We absolutely adore the British royal family.”
In recent weeks, Meghan and Harry were included in The Hollywood Reporter's biggest losers of 2023 list, which could eventually push them to focus on their non-profit instead of their royal feud.
“I think all eyes are on what Harry and Megan do to survive and this is a sign that they are failing,” Schofield stated.
“People are interested in this storyline because if they can't succeed at the charity circuit, if they can't succeed in Hollywood — and you just mentioned they're considered one of the biggest losers in Hollywood from The Hollywood Reporter — then what can they do to survive?" she explained.
OK! previously reported the entertainment outlet credited the Sussexes' tell-all projects, failed Spotify deal and the controversial South Park episode as one of the reasons they fell from grace.
"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States. But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe), and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin," the publication wrote.
"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping (Meghan’s podcast) 'Archetypes,' with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" they penned.