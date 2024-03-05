'Fighting for Her Life': Taylor Swift Fans Concerned After Pop Star Appears Sick at Her Singapore Show
Taylor Swift fans are concerned for her health as she continues her massive world tour.
During the pop icon's Monday, March 4, concert in Singapore, Swift, 34, seemed to cough and have a raspy voice while singing her smash hit "Delicate" to the crowd.
In a clip shared to TikTok, the chart-topper could be heard clearing her throat as she sang her signature tune from her 2017 album "Reputation."
"Hope she’s ok fr [for real]," one person said in the comments section below the video.
"You can hear a raspy tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements. The show must go on…a queen," a second user pointed out about Swift's performance.
"Homegirl is fighting for her life," a third chimed in.
"I can only imagine how exhausting it must be whilst on tour giving 100 with every performance. She’s incredible," another person gushed over the superstar.
"She looks so tired. Hope she gets rest soon!" a fifth user added. "She’s working so hard. She needs rest."
Swift kicked off her massively successful Eras Tour in March 2023 and will continue to perform the show through 2024. The Grammy winner currently has three more shows in Singapore and will resume concerts in France in May.
The "Our Song" singer had a banner year with her blockbuster shows and her romance with Travis Kelce. As OK! previously reported, the power couple's romance has strengthened despite Swift's hectic life.
"Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," the insider claimed. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."
"Travis has never been one for dramatic acts of romance, so he’s been asking everyone what they think," the source said. "His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!"
Even after the NFL star's huge Super Bowl win, he's made sure to make the "Miss Americana" vocalist his top priority. "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a separate insider spilled. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."
"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work," they added.