Inside Taylor Swift's 'Top Secret' Emmys Appearance — and the Special Gift She Gave the Cast

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Ice-T Reflected on Taylor Swift's Emmys Skit

Source: MEGA Ice-T admitted that the cast were told to keep Taylor Swift's Emmys skit appearance a 'top secret.'

The rapper told the outlet, “I had no idea what it was.” “And then when we got there, Taylor Swift was there,” he said. He also stated that Swift made sure to interact with everyone on set during her time there. He also acknowledged that he connected with her “on a musician vibe.”

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Source: MEGA Ice-T revealed that Taylor Swift brought baked goods as gifts for everyone while shooting her Emmys skit.

He also shared a surprising detail from the Grammy-winning singer's visit to the set, saying that she didn't arrive empty-handed. “I got some cookies,” the 68-year-old said. “I didn’t eat them yet. They’re in my dressing room. I don’t even know, should I eat them? Should I save them? Should I keep them as a memento?” he joked.

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Ice-T Praised Taylor Swift's Professionalism After Emmys Skit

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Source: MEGA Ice-T said Taylor Swift would be 'absolutely' welcome to join the 'Law & Order: SVU' cast at anytime.

The actor also praised the pop icon's work ethic after collaborating with her for the skit. “I could tell after meeting her, she’s a very focused and professional person,” he said. “Like anything she’s going to do, she’s going to do it to the fullest, and she handled it like a champ,” he added. He also insisted that if the opportunity ever came up again, Swift would “absolutely” be welcomed back on set by everyone. Swifties loved the “Blank Space” singer's surprising appearance alongside the Law & Order: SVU cast as they tried to find out if the music legend would attend Monday's event in the viral skit.

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Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during ‘Law & Order: SVU’ skit about her at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/uJDkc6tiRr — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2026 Source: @POPBASE/X Taylor Swift appeared alongside the cast of 'Law & Order: SVU' for a special Emmys skit.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift attended Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game to show support to Travis Kelce.