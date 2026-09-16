Inside Taylor Swift's 'Top Secret' Emmys Appearance — and the Special Gift She Gave the Cast
Sept. 16 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift’s viral Emmys skit was apparently kept secret even from the cast until they arrived on set.
Speaking to Page Six, Ice-T, who has starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2000 as Fin Tutuola, noted that the cast was asked on Sunday to arrive on set to shoot a skit for the Primetime Emmy Awards, which was scheduled for the next day.
As the show’s star Mariska Hargitay was set to host the event, they didn't find the prospect odd.
However, producers made it clear to them that the skit would have to remain “top secret.”
Ice-T Reflected on Taylor Swift's Emmys Skit
The rapper told the outlet, “I had no idea what it was.”
“And then when we got there, Taylor Swift was there,” he said.
He also stated that Swift made sure to interact with everyone on set during her time there.
He also acknowledged that he connected with her “on a musician vibe.”
He also shared a surprising detail from the Grammy-winning singer's visit to the set, saying that she didn't arrive empty-handed.
“I got some cookies,” the 68-year-old said.
“I didn’t eat them yet. They’re in my dressing room. I don’t even know, should I eat them? Should I save them? Should I keep them as a memento?” he joked.
Ice-T Praised Taylor Swift's Professionalism After Emmys Skit
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The actor also praised the pop icon's work ethic after collaborating with her for the skit.
“I could tell after meeting her, she’s a very focused and professional person,” he said.
“Like anything she’s going to do, she’s going to do it to the fullest, and she handled it like a champ,” he added.
He also insisted that if the opportunity ever came up again, Swift would “absolutely” be welcomed back on set by everyone.
Swifties loved the “Blank Space” singer's surprising appearance alongside the Law & Order: SVU cast as they tried to find out if the music legend would attend Monday's event in the viral skit.
While the officers were pondering the mystery, Swift herself arrived on the scene as a rookie cop with her real-life cat, who’s named after Hargitay’s character from the show, Olivia Benson.
She poked fun at herself, saying, “She’s probably going to be at home playing with those cats she’s named after TV characters.”
Benson, however, deduced that she might attend her husband Travis Kelce's Monday Night Football game at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the Denver Broncos.
“Well, if she’s not there, I’m not watching,” Ice-T’s Tutuola replied with a straight face.
Benson’s conclusion turned out to be true as the “Love Story” singer was indeed spotted watching the game, which her husband's team won, from the VIP suite beside Tom Cruise.