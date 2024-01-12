Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Will Get Engaged on Their 1-Year Anniversary in July,' Claims Insider
It's a love story, baby just say yes!
According to multiple insiders, Travis Kelce is likely to get down on one knee for girlfriend Taylor Swift sometime this summer.
"Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan," one source spilled to a news outlet. "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July."
The insider hinted the stars, both 34, would have even been ready to commit to each other last year, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end refrained from popping the question during the holidays because "they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity."
The buzz gives more clarification into the timeline of their relationship, as they didn't go public until the Grammy winner attended Kelce's September 24 home game.
As OK! reported, Swift revealed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview that she caught wind of the NFL star admitting he was bummed out he wasn't able to meet her after he attended one of her Missouri concerts in July.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," the blonde beauty explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
In that same chat, Swift explained how unlike in her previous relationships, she doesn't want to hide their love from the world.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she shared. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
Due to fast nature of their romance, some Swifties were skeptical of Kelce — but their inner circle believes they're the real deal.
"He truly fell in love with her — he’s not using her for fame," a separate source told a magazine. "But there’s no denying the timing was perfect."
The pair has been able to spend a ton fo time together since the "Anti-Hero" singer has been on hiatus from her tour since late November, though the international leg of her shows kick off in Tokyo, Japan, in February.
While the "New Heights" podcast co-host's NFL season could go to mid-February depending on how his team fares, a source said he plans to meet Swift overseas when he's done.
Page Six reported on the couple's engagement plans.