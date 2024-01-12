OK Magazine
Travis Kelce 'Truly Fell in Love' With Taylor Swift, Athlete 'Not Using Her for Fame'

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

He belongs with her.

Travis Kelce isn't chasing his girlfriend Taylor Swift's stardom status — he just couldn't help falling head over heels for the pop sensation. (Can we blame him?!)

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce isn't 'using' Taylor Swift 'for fame,' a source recently insisted.

As protective Swifties fight to ensure Kelce pursued the "Love Story" singer for all the right reasons, a source insisted their spark was more than just a money-grabbing opportunity.

"He truly fell in love with her — he’s not using her for fame," the insider recently declared to a news publication. "But there’s no denying the timing was perfect. Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive."

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world.

Swift and Kelce's romance began shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started another NFL season as a reigning Super Bowl champion.

And while the sports world already knew who Kelce was due to his football talents, some might argue the blonde beauty put her boyfriend "on the map," as her attendance at his games caused the league's viewership to skyrocket, in addition to his own personal following across social media platforms.

Source: MEGA

The pop star doesn't mind sharing her spotlight with Travis Kelce, the insider claimed.

So Swift might have helped Kelce's fame just a little — but she doesn't mind.

"She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so how could she not be fine with it? She’s impressed by his achievements," the confidante explained of Swift and Kelce, whose dedicated work ethics and busy lifestyles seem to have brought the pair even closer.

The source continued: "They’re both super competitive and ambitious, which is part of why they’re so good for each other. They’re the new Hollywood power couple!"

For fans, Kelce and Swift's relationship feels different than ones the "Enchanted" singer has had in the past — mostly because it's the most public the 12-time Grammy winner had been with a partner in quite some time.

Source: @PERFECTLYFINE89/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September.

Swift even acknowledged the publicness of her and Kelce during her interview for Time's 2023 Person of the Year.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker detailed regarding her frequent appearances at her boyfriend's games and Kelce's trip to Argentina to watch one of his girlfriend's Eras Tour concerts.

Source: OK!

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," she added.

Prior to Kelce, Swift dated Joe Alwyn for six years. The actor was known to try keeping their relationship as private as possible.

