Travis Kelce's PR Firm Insists Taylor Swift 'Breakup Plan' Is 'Entirely False and Fabricated': See the Fake Documents

False alarm! Taylor Swift fans were nearly sent into a panic after fake documents exposed an alleged "breakup plan" said to have been created by Full Scope Public Relations, the PR firm that represents the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The agency spoke out to deny creating a "comprehensive media plan" for the Kansas City Chiefs star in the theoretical situation he broke up with the "Love Story" singer after since-deleted documents were uploaded to Reddit exposing an apparent step-by-step proposal on how to handle the PR crisis — with the company's logo displayed front and center.