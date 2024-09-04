Travis Kelce's PR Firm Insists Taylor Swift 'Breakup Plan' Is 'Entirely False and Fabricated': See the Fake Documents
False alarm! Taylor Swift fans were nearly sent into a panic after fake documents exposed an alleged "breakup plan" said to have been created by Full Scope Public Relations, the PR firm that represents the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
The agency spoke out to deny creating a "comprehensive media plan" for the Kansas City Chiefs star in the theoretical situation he broke up with the "Love Story" singer after since-deleted documents were uploaded to Reddit exposing an apparent step-by-step proposal on how to handle the PR crisis — with the company's logo displayed front and center.
"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," a spokesperson for Full Scope Public Relations said in a statement obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, September 4, noting the firm has met with lawyers and are seeing what legal options to take against whoever initially spread the misinformation.
"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the company declared.
A source close to the situation told the news outlet the "fabricated" papers seem to be part of a school project, as words like "objective" and "key messages" were used to outline the plan and are commonly found in college homework assignments.
Full Scope Public Relations' logo can easily be downloaded through various ways online, including straight from the agency's website, therefore it would be easy for a student to use for a school project, the insider noted.
The fake PR plan was first uploaded to Snapchat with the text, "this is on Emily's desk [right now] lol," however, the confidante revealed to the news outlet that Full Scope has never even hired an individual with the name Emily, further proving the falseness of the situation.
The documents quickly gained attention from the public due to the detailed explanation of how Full Scope supposedly planned to announce Kelce and Swift's split on September 28, three days after the made-up day of their breakup, to "allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity."
The proposal even provided an "example" statement to release to the public, which read: "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time."
While the fabricated plan caused quite the scare among Tayvis fans, the duo is still happily going strong roughly one year after revealing their relationship to the public.
Swift is expected to be in a VIP suite at Arrowhead stadium on Thursday, September 5, for the Chiefs first game of the 2024-2025 NFL season.
Kelce and his team kick off their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m.
