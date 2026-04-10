Taylor Swift's VERY Feminist Reaction to Jack White's Attack on Her Music
April 10 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Taylor Swift has privately responded with what insiders describe as a firmly feminist stance after Jack White dismissed the kind of confessional songwriting that has defined her career – with sources saying she views his remarks as emblematic of a "lingering patriarchal bias" in the music world.
Swift, 36, whose chart-topping catalog has long drawn on her personal relationships, found herself at the center of a brewing industry debate after White, 50, made comments during an interview promoting his book Jack White: Collected Lyrics & Selected Writing Volume 1.
The former White Stripes frontman criticized what he described as a modern pop trend of artists turning public breakups into material, referencing Swift's style.
His remarks quickly gained traction online, prompting backlash from fans and a subsequent clarification from White, who insisted he had been speaking about his own creative preferences rather than targeting Swift directly.
A source close to Swift told us: "Taylor sees this as part of a much bigger pattern within the industry – the tendency to downplay or trivialize the experiences women choose to write about, particularly when it comes to relationships and emotional honesty."
The source added: "She feels comments like this reflect an outdated, patriarchal mindset that still runs through parts of rock music, where deeply personal storytelling by female artists is often dismissed as less serious or less meaningful."
White originally said: "Now it's become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don't find interesting at all."
He added: "I think it's a little bit boring for me to write about myself."
The comments were widely interpreted as a critique of Swift's approach, though White later sought to temper the reaction.
He said in a follow-up statement: "Putting this up for a day and then taking down to just put this to bed."
White added: "I didn't say that I think Taylor Swift's music was 'boring' or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together. What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don't find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry. Because I say I have a way of doing things doesn't mean that I think that EVERYONE should do it the same way."
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Despite the clarification, sources say Swift has taken a broader view of the situation.
One insider said: "From her perspective, this is not just about one comment – it is about how women's voices have historically been minimized in certain corners of the industry, especially when their work centers on personal narratives."
White, best known for his work with The White Stripes and the band's "Seven Nation Army" hit, explained in the original interview that he prefers to channel his experiences through fictional characters rather than write directly about his own life.
He said: "If it's something really painful, I'm not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over."
White added: "So I put a percentage of that into what I do and then morph it into somebody else's character. I can't really learn about myself until I put it into somebody else's shoes."
Swift, whose past relationships with figures including Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn have fed into her music, continues to embrace autobiographical songwriting.
Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, features the raunchy track "Wood," which she dedicated to her NFL star fiancé, Travis Kelce.
White also reflected on the pressures of modern media, saying he was "less and less interested" in interviews due to the rise of "this massive demand for clickbait and content."
He added: "This has always been a problem as it encourages artists to give 'safe' answers to any question and stifles artistic vision and imagination and pushes all of us to not share anything interesting, which was one of the points I made about keeping private things private in that same interview. But yeah, content."