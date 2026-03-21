EXCLUSIVE Inside the Fresh Music Rivalry That Has Exploded Between Two of the Industry's Biggest Stars — After Rocker Took Brutal Dig at Taylor Swift Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is reportedly 'furious' about Jack White's remarks about her songwriting. Aaron Tinney March 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Jack White sparked controversy after he took a swipe at Taylor Swift's songwriting.

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White said: "Now it's become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don't find interesting at all." The rocker continued: "I think it's a little bit boring for me to write about myself." The remarks quickly drew attention online, with some fans interpreting the comments as a direct criticism of Swift's music. The eight-time Grammy winner later attempted to clarify his position in a statement shared on social media, insisting his comments were about his own artistic approach rather than an attack on the pop star. White said in the post: "Putting this up for a day and then taking down to just put this to bed."

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Source: MEGA Jack White said it's a little boring to write about himself.

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"I didn't say that I think Taylor Swift's music was 'boring' or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together," he said. He added his comments had been misinterpreted in the context of a discussion about lyric writing and poetry. White said: "What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don't find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry." White also acknowledged Swift's success and the appeal of her songwriting style to millions of fans worldwide. He said: "Because I say I have a way of doing things doesn't mean that I think that EVERYONE should do it the same way." During the original interview, White explained he prefers to channel personal experiences into fictional characters rather than write directly about events from his own life. White said: "If it's something really painful, I'm not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the Internet to stomp all over." He added: "So I put a percentage of that into what I do and then morph it into somebody else's character." White argued distance allows him to better understand his own experiences without exposing the details publicly. He said: "I can't really learn about myself until I put it into somebody else's shoes."

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Source: MEGA Jack White said his remark was misinterpreted.

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The musician also reflected on the pressures of modern media culture, saying viral reactions and click-driven headlines have made artists increasingly cautious about speaking openly in interviews. White said he was "less and less interested" in doing interviews in the age of "this massive demand for click bait and content." He continued a "scrape of anything interesting" can be "spit out as bait." White argued this environment risks pushing artists toward safe or guarded answers rather than thoughtful discussion about their work. He said: "This has always been a problem as it encourages artists to give 'safe' answers to any question and stifles artistic vision and imagination and pushes all of us to not share anything interesting, which was one of the points I made about keeping private things private in that same interview. But yeah, content." Swift has long been known for drawing from personal relationships in her music, with fans frequently dissecting her lyrics for references to real-life romances. Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, includes a track titled "Wood," which she dedicated to her fiancé, Travis Kelce. White insisted his creative philosophy simply reflects his own preference as a songwriter rather than a broader criticism of others in the industry.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her personal relationships.