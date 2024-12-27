NEWS Teddi Mellencamp Reflects on Meeting Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave 16 Years Ago in Odd Post Amid Their Divorce: 'I May Be Far From Perfect' Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp reflected on meeting ex husband Edwin Arroyave 16 years ago amid their divorce.

“16 years ago me and @edwinarroyaveofficial met. I will forever be grateful for that night at Coco Deville,” Mellencamp began. “I would never have known I wanted kids until meeting my amazing stepdaughter, Isabella. My love for her changed my life,” Mellencamp wrote, referring to the 15-year-old Arroyave has from a previous relationship.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp mentioned that the duo first met '16 years ago.'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went on to thank Arroyave for the family they created together. “5 years later came Slate, then Cruz, and then our miracle baby Dove in 2020. I may be far from perfect but being a mother has been the greatest gift you could have given me. Thank you always and forever,” she concluded, referring to their three kids.

The reflective post comes after Mellencamp revealed how she spent her first Christmas without her kids. In a separate Instagram post, the reality star admitted to feeling lonely, as she posted a video of herself singing along to Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” while wearing a brown bonnet and sage green pajamas.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram The 'RHOBH' star posted some throwback photos of herself with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave via Instagram.

“In my Bridget Jones era. If I didn’t laugh at myself, I would cry,” she captioned the post. “First Christmas without my kids, and I know they’re in great hands with an amazing dad, but that doesn’t mean I can’t feel some type of way.” “Ordered $74 of Thai food, eating cookie dough (who has time to bake) and watched 9 episodes of Lioness,” she added.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram Teddi Mellencamp said it was her 'first Christmas' without her kids.

She also turned to her followers for advice on navigating the holidays solo. “To all my parents out there going through this, I love you. What are all the tips for powering through?” Mellencamp inquired.

Of course, fans flooded the comments with support and some words of wisdom. “It can completely suck!!!!! Advice..... surround yourself with family and dear friends! Watch funny movies and always remember, they will be home soon❤️❤️❤️🎄🎅,” one follower sympathized. “it gets easier and now I am sitting with my kids and my ex husband having an amazing Christmas again ❤️,” another chimed in.

Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram The mom-of-three spent the holiday solo while her kids were with their dad, Edwin Arroyave.

Others, however, criticized Mellencamp for her alleged tryst, which reportedly led to her split with Arroyave. “Maybe try not having an affair with your kids riding coach next?!?! 🤷,” one commenter jabbed, while another wrote, “Making fun of the fact that you ruined your family by cheating??? Got it. Thirsty!!! Merry Karma Christmas!!”

As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp filed for divorce from Arroyave in November — just weeks before rumors surfaced that she had an affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder. "Teddi is Simon’s biggest client. Teddi and his wife, Karli Postel Schroeder, were good friends for seven [to] eight years," a source told In Touch. "Karli confronted Teddi about the affair when she found inappropriate text messages on Simon’s phone [and] Teddi promised it would not happen again."

On November 24, Teddi shared an Instagram post in which she seemingly addressed the rumors. "The only person who can change your life is you. We have two options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness," she wrote. "I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive."