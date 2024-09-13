'They Said I F------ Killed Him': Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Cries While Addressing 'Murderer' Accusations After Ex-Fiancé Disappeared
Amber Portwood isn't over the whirlwind of emotions she felt after going online and learning the world thought she had something to do with her ex-fiancé Gary Wayt's disappearance.
During the Thursday, September 12, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 34-year-old broke down in tears while discussing how her former husband-to-be vanishing affected her mental health and her family's.
In the episode, footage showed Portwood finding out from police that Wayt, 39, had been found safe after he strangely disappeared for a few days on June 11.
"This man broke me," Portwood — who was previously convicted of domestic battery and intimidation in October 2019 — told executive producer Kiki Malone. "I was stable. Right now, this is the first time in years in my life — I am 34 — I am not f------ right because a man put a ring on my finger."
"You broke me because we were actually in love," she said in reference to Wayt, who was confirmed missing by police from a small town in North Carolina. Officers revealed after a three-day search that he had "been located," however, no further details were provided before the case was officially closed.
"The day that man left for no reason — I’m going to say no reason because there was no f------ reason — he ruined something so f------ good," Portwood insisted. "Why am I getting persecuted?"
Calling it a "trauma response," the mom-of-two, who doesn't have custody rights for both of her children, proceeded to slam haters after people began speculating she was involved in his disappearance.
"Why am I getting persecuted? 'We know Amber killed him,'" she mocked of critics while making her way to a psychiatry appointment. "I had to deal with that. Do you know how that feels when people are calling you a murderer to your f------ fiancé?"
"He doesn’t know what he did," the 16 and Pregnant alum declared as tears streamed down her face. "They were calling me a murderer. They said I f------ killed him."
Portwood eventually met with her doctor, informing the medical professional she was in the midst of a "really bad episode" and was having trouble sorting her thoughts.
Summarizing the whole traumatizing situation, the emotional MTV star — who was previously diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorders — explained: "If you want to show what heartbreak is, this is it. It’s not just about a man. He looked at my family, my daughter and just asked to be a big, happy family."