'Teen Mom' Stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards' Divorce Dismissed 1 Year After Abuse Allegations
Teen Mom alums Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards' divorce has officially been dismissed one year after the case was filed.
The 28-year-old initially petitioned for divorce in February 2023, claiming her husband was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and accusing him of becoming "erratic and violent" in front of their children.
"In light of Defendant’s criminal and threatening behavior, criminal history and substance abuse, Plaintiff is afraid for the safety and well-being of the children in his presence," the court documents read at the time. "For these reasons, the Defendant’s parenting time should be suspended until further Order of the Court."
On Monday, February 19, a new legal filing confirmed the divorce case was "hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff."
"There was never a Final Decree on this case," a Hamilton County clerk explained to a news outlet. "It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps."
It is unclear if the pair have any plans to rekindle their relationship despite Mackenzie's repeated allegations of the 36-year-old's reportedly violent behavior, or if they did not complete the divorce for unrelated reasons.
Both Ryan and Mackenzie have 30 days to reopen the case.
As OK! previously reported, Mackenzie called the police on Ryan earlier this year after her allegedly stopped by her home.
"I was just going to see if an officer can be close to my house. He tried to stab me a year ago and I’m just a little nervous," she said on the call, noting that he hadn't appeared "angry" but "given the history, it just makes me very nervous."
Following the incident, Ryan allegedly began sending his estranged wife "threatening messages."
"When Ryan left, he sent me a text, after he left with the police acting like he was the victim. He said, 'You’ll be hard-pressed finding a place to live and no one will survive anything because you can’t act grown,'" she claimed. "He also let me know he was coming tomorrow to get weapons. I’m not sure what he’s talking about. He’s out of his freaking mind. I have that recorded."
The court clerk spoke with The Sun about Ryan and Mackenzie's divorce filing.