Teresa Giudice Trying a 'More Natural Look' as She Dissolves Lip Fillers After Receiving Backlash: Photos
Teresa Giudice is bringing fans into her journey to dissolve her lip fillers.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, took to TikTok to share a video of herself visiting her nurse injector Chanel from BeYouth Medspa to de-plump her pout to temporarily correct migration.
"I know a lot of you make comments about my lips. I like my lips but I’m going to try a different way," Giudice explained in the clip about the backlash she's gotten.
The trained professional added of the decision, "Instead of a wider look, we’re going to go for more height, a crispier vermilion border. A more natural look."
The Bravo star expressed how she was happy to be able to "start fresh" and was "a little nervous, but excited."
Then, the nurse lathered Giudice's lips with numbing cream and injected them with special enzymes that dissolve hyaluronic acids.
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum's fans were loving what she was doing with her face. "Teresa, your lips after look SO good! Natural lips & no makeup make you look even ten years younger! You're beautiful!" one person penned in the comments section.
"Leave them dissolved!! You look amazing - less can be more!" a second social media user added.
"Keep your natural lips!!! They are stunning and you look younger!" a third penned.
Giudice has recently been cleaning house with the things aren't working for her in life. As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty took to social media to vent about how toxic RHONJ has become for her in recent years.
"I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates," she began via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. "What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies. It has affected all of us on the cast and our families. They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic."
"This hate and toxicity has to stop. I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough. Love love love Teresa," she concluded the candid post about the drama she was experiencing.