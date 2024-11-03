Teresa Giudice Trying a 'More Natural Look' as She Dissolves Lip Fillers After Receiving Backlash: Photos

"I know a lot of you make comments about my lips. I like my lips but I’m going to try a different way," Giudice explained in the clip about the backlash she's gotten.

The trained professional added of the decision, "Instead of a wider look, we’re going to go for more height, a crispier vermilion border. A more natural look."

The Bravo star expressed how she was happy to be able to "start fresh" and was "a little nervous, but excited."