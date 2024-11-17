'Luckiest Dad in the World' Tom Brady Shares Adorable Selfie With Son Jack, 17, After Admitting He 'Screwed Up as a Parent': Photo
Tom Brady is seemingly trying to make up for his not-so-perfect parenting.
On Friday, November 15, the former NFL superstar shared a selfie alongside his eldest son, Jack, 17, while they sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“The luckiest Dad in the world,” he penned alongside the snap of himself and the youngster smiling.
Brady donned a black sweater, jeans and large glasses for the outing, while his offspring wore a white T-shirt, navy sweatshirt and tan jacket.
The ex-New England Patriots quarterback shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006. Additionally, Brady fathers son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with former wife, Gisele Bündchen.
The sweet father-son outing came after the sports commentator admitted to his shortcomings as a parent while speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on November 12.
“Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screwed up a lot and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent,” the athlete confessed.
Brady then expressed his sympathy for his boys, noting it “sucks” to be “Tom Brady’s son in so many ways.”
The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he is no “expert in parenting” but has always made sure to be a “dependable and consistent” presence for his kiddos.
“There’s a lot of challenges I faced as a kid … my kid naturally are going to be faced with their own challenges … and I’ll be there to support them .. and I’ll be learning along the way with them,” he explained.
Elsewhere during the sit-down, Tom raved about Jack, adding that he has started towering over him at a whopping 6’5”.
“I tell him, 'Dude, you're gonna be a stud. Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunking,’” the proud dad gushed, referring to Jack playing basketball, his favorite sport.
“And whether he does or not, who cares? I want him to know that his dad's got his back,” he added.
Tom then shared how grateful he was for his parents’ support growing up and hopes to give his children the same love.
“The blessing my parents gave me was when I was that longshot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team, they never said, ‘Man, don’t do that. It’s going to be too hard. Let’s do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan,'” he stated.
“They kind of said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be’… and that’s probably my parenting style,” he shared.