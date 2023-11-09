'The View' Co-Hosts Roast Republican Nominees for Running for 'Different Reasons' Other Than Becoming President

"They're all there for a different reason it seems rather than running for president," Joy Behar said about their alleged ulterior motives.

"Vivek Ramaswamy wants a job on ABC News, some kind of job on television. Chris Christie seems to be trying to repair his image as a [Donald] Trump supporter by going in the other direction because Trump made a fool out of him. Who else is there again? Nikki Haley is doing pretty well, but she's young and she's setting herself for 2028 or maybe beyond that," she continued before quoting MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, "The debates are only in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger!"