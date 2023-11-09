'The View' Co-Hosts Roast Republican Nominees for Running for 'Different Reasons' Other Than Becoming President
The ladies of The View aren't convinced any of the Republican nominees are actually that interested in the White House.
During the Thursday, November 9, broadcast of the ABC chat show, the panelists weighed in on the Republican presidential debate that took place the night prior. However, none of the co-hosts were enthralled by the candidates.
"They're all there for a different reason it seems rather than running for president," Joy Behar said about their alleged ulterior motives.
"Vivek Ramaswamy wants a job on ABC News, some kind of job on television. Chris Christie seems to be trying to repair his image as a [Donald] Trump supporter by going in the other direction because Trump made a fool out of him. Who else is there again? Nikki Haley is doing pretty well, but she's young and she's setting herself for 2028 or maybe beyond that," she continued before quoting MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, "The debates are only in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger!"
Going off of what the comedian said, Sunny Hostin noted that the disgraced former president is the "presumptive nominee unless, I think, he gets convicted of criminal charges or chokes on a cheeseburger."
The outspoken women of The View also recently called out Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, for the odd rant she went on outside of the courthouse during a break from the right-wing politician's civil fraud trial, in which he was accused of inflating his assets in order to secure loans when doing business.
"With the presidential election just about a year away, one party's front-runner was in a familiar place yesterday, a courtroom. You-know-who testified in his New York civil fraud trial. And not surprisingly, he was a little, you know, pissy! Just a little defiant and confrontational, as was his attorney. Take a look," Whoopi Goldberg noted before they played the strange clip.
"The numbers don't lie when President Trump runs for office in 2024. And those numbers are loud and clear! This country is falling apart. I was told to sit down today! I was yelled at, and I've had a judge who was unhinged slamming a table! Let me be very clear. I don't tolerate that in my life. I'm not going to tolerate it here," the lawyer said of being asked to settle down.
"Shut up," Behar yelled before the Ghost actress mimicked someone crying in response to Habba's emotional rant.