The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro Argue Whether Americans Should 'Panic' Over Second Donald Trump Term
Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro got into a tense exchange while discussing whether Americans should "panic" about Donald Trump's upcoming term in the White House.
On the Monday, December 9, episode of The View, Goldberg advised those concerned to do their jobs, "make sure our checks don't bounce" and "make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families."
"Whatever he's going to do, he's going to do," the Sister Act star added.
Navarro immediately chimed in to express her disagreement as she argued it was a "privilege" not to have to worry about the future.
"We have the luxury of saying that because we're legal, we're successful," she explained. "If you're an illegal immigrant in this country, you're not going to be not in a panic. If you're a woman working for the Department of Defense, you have a right to be in a panic."
"Ana, you tell people to stay fraught and like this," moderator responded.
"No, I'm telling people to prepare, Whoopi," Navarro shot back. "My point to you is we are in a privileged position that a lot of people who are going to be under his attack are not."
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the White House during Trump's first term but has frequently criticized him since she left her role in 2020, agreed with Goldberg's point.
"I'm on his enemy list and I'm not panicking," Griffin told Navarro. "We just have to live. You have to live, this is the United States of America!"
Goldberg argued that many people don't even know what they're "panicking for," as the president-elect has yet to take office.
"They're throwing 50,000 things at you to make you [panic]. I'm saying don't buy into that," she continued. "Do what you have to do, take care of your family. And when we know what is happening, when we know what we're fighting, we'll get out and fight. That's what I'm saying."
As OK! previously reported, Trump declared his win in the 2024 presidential election in the early morning hours of November 6.
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight," he said at the time. "And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
He's vowed mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, specifically targeting criminals, and reportedly suggested he'd be willing to use the military to do so. However, he implied it could also affect "other people outside of criminals."
"It’s a very tough thing to do," he said at the time. "You know, you have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally."