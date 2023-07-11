Awkward! Sunny Hostin Required to Change Clothes After She and Kamala Harris Wore the Same Outfit to an Interview
Oops! Sunny Hostin accidentally twinned with the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris — except she was instructed to change before stepping out onto the stage.
During the Monday, July 10, episode of The View, the talk show panelist discussed her recent experience interviewing Harris at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, La.
"The little funny part is that, I walked out in a white Sergio Hudson suit and so did the vice president," Hostin explained of the moment she matched the democratic politician ahead of the Friday, June 30, event.
It seemed Harris' team didn't want to let a head-turning appearance take away from the interview set to occur, as Hostin recalled them asking: "What else do you have to wear?"
"When the vice president has it on, you don’t have it on," the television personality quipped, as she did in fact end up switching her style.
One day after the panel, Hostin uploaded photos of the exciting occasion to her Instagram account, showcasing her and Harris' completely different ensembles.
The vice president stepped out in her original white suit set and black kitten heels, while Hostin changed into a simple long sleeve black dress and silver pumps.
The Emmy-winning legal journalist admitted she borrowed the dress from Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, the former co-president of the Recording Academy, after Harris' team suggested she changed.
"She just happened to be walking by with a suit and this dress and she lent it to me," Hostin stated. "So thank you, Valeisha!"
Aside from the awkward wardrobe situation, Hostin was beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to interview Harris.
"I had the distinct honor of interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on the main stage at the Essence Festival yesterday. At the cherry on the pie — I think Oprah thought I did a good job. Year made," the 54-year-old captioned her Instagram post highlighting photos from the event — including a selfie of her and Oprah Winfrey.
In a follow-up post, Hostin ecstatically expressed: "Had to add just one more picture of my pinch me moment with the Vice President of the United States."