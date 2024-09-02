Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Bicker a Lot More' Nearly 2 Years After Scandal
Amy Robach and boyfriend T.J. Holmes are no longer in the puppy love stage.
Though the GMA3 costars were attached at the hip when they first got together in late 2022, an insider claimed it's not unusual for them to get into arguments nowadays.
"They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone," the source told a news outlet.
The source noted that their respective former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — who are now a couple themselves — "are getting a kick out of" the rumors that their exes are allegedly struggling.
Robach, 51, and her beau, 47, stirred headlines when their romance was first exposed, as the costars had not yet publicly announced their respective impending divorces. Despite rumors, they insisted neither of them cheated on their ex.
The TV stars haven't shied away from airing out their issues over the past several months, even discussing them on their podcast, "Amy & T.J."
"We fight about the same things, but not about the small things," Holmes shared.
"It drives us both crazy," Robach noted.
The dad-of-three confessed that when they do argue, it can get intense.
"We have big blowouts! If we're going to do this, let's do this," he said, to which the blonde beauty added, "It's go big or go home."
Meanwhile, the duo acknowledged that arguing on-air isn't the best idea, especially since they have to listen to it again for editing purposes.
Holmes once admitted that hearing one of their fights led to "at least one and maybe two other" spats between them.
"If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," he noted.
"That was upsetting to me," Robach recalled. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."
The mom-of-two said it felt like she was "reliving the trauma," to which Holmes told fans, "People, do not record your fights."
Despite their tiffs, the stars have discussed the idea of getting married, though they're still undecided if they actually want to walk down the aisle.
"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other," Robach explained. "We want to marry each other. We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents."
Star reported on Robach and Holmes' arguments.