Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence
Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.
The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.
As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.
JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKY
The 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the nutrition categories — as his peppered steak was served with steamed rice, green beans and even a piece of whole wheat bread.
While Todd and Julie, 50, may have missed each other during their first of many dinners spent 10 hours away from each other, the incarcerated husband and wife can at least look forward to keeping in touch during their respective 12 and 7-year prison sentences.
The spouses — who tied the knot in 1996 — have the ability to write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages while locked up — as long as they receive their warden's approval, as OK! previously reported.
As Todd and Julie attempt to keep up their appetite for a combined 19-years of prison meals, their daughter, Savannah — who currently has custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and adopted sister/niece Chloe, 10 — is struggling to keep the rest of their family afloat.
"Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually," the 25-year-old admitted of her and her siblings feelings on the intense situation.
(Todd and Julie additionally share 26-year-old son Chase, while the patriarch shares daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.)
“We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough. I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast today was filmed prior to my life falling apart," Savannah explained, noting that the episode was filmed on Thursday, January 12, just five days before her parents surrendered.
"I may seem happy-go-lucky and during that time there was a lot of hope that was had. I wasn’t faced with the reality of the situation," the Growing Up Chrisley star added of the hardship she faces while Todd and Julie serve time for committed bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, and the matriarch's additional wire fraud charge.