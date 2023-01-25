Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence

As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.

JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKY

The 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the nutrition categories — as his peppered steak was served with steamed rice, green beans and even a piece of whole wheat bread.