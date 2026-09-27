Tom Brady Dropped Nearly 20 Pounds as Marriage to Gisele Bündchen Fell Apart, Book Claims
Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Tom Brady reportedly experienced a dramatic physical change as his marriage to Gisele Bündchen was falling apart.
The retired NFL star lost nearly 20 pounds during the final months of his marriage to the supermodel, according to new claims in author Seth Wickersham's book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback.
Brady and Bündchen ultimately finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Tom Brady Reportedly Lost Nearly 20 Pounds
Wickersham claims Brady's personal struggles became apparent during the 2022 NFL season as his marriage deteriorated.
According to an excerpt obtained by a publication, the quarterback's weight reportedly fell to around 210 pounds, nearly 20 pounds below his typical playing weight.
The author writes that Brady's physical appearance became a topic of concern among people around him as he navigated problems at home while continuing to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion was 45 at the time and had reversed his initial decision to retire from professional football earlier that year.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Was Falling Apart
Brady and Bündchen's marital troubles became public in 2022, with reports at the time suggesting the couple had been living separately.
The pair announced on October 28, 2022, that they had finalized their divorce.
Brady said at the time that ending their marriage was "painful and difficult," but noted that they had reached the decision amicably.
Bündchen similarly said the two had "grown apart" while emphasizing that their children would remain their priority.
The exes share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
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Tom Brady Was Also Struggling on the Football Field
The difficulties in Brady's personal life coincided with a challenging season professionally.
According to the book, people within the Buccaneers organization noticed changes in Brady as he dealt with the end of his marriage.
Despite the turmoil, Brady continued playing throughout the season and helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs.
The quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time in February 2023, one year after his first short-lived retirement announcement.
This time, Brady made clear his decision was permanent, ending his legendary 23-season NFL career.
Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen Have Both Moved Forward
In the years since their divorce, Brady and Bündchen have each moved forward with their lives while continuing to coparent their children.
Bündchen went on to begin a relationship with Joaquim Valente, whom she later married. The couple also welcomed a child together.
Brady, meanwhile, has remained busy following his NFL retirement, including beginning a broadcasting career and becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The former quarterback has also spoken publicly about navigating his divorce, while he and Bündchen have continued to emphasize their commitment to their family.