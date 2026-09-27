NEWS Tom Brady Dropped Nearly 20 Pounds as Marriage to Gisele Bündchen Fell Apart, Book Claims Source: MEGA Tom Brady reportedly lost nearly 20 pounds while navigating the breakdown of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. Taylor Camp Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tom Brady reportedly experienced a dramatic physical change as his marriage to Gisele Bündchen was falling apart. The retired NFL star lost nearly 20 pounds during the final months of his marriage to the supermodel, according to new claims in author Seth Wickersham's book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback. Brady and Bündchen ultimately finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

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Tom Brady Reportedly Lost Nearly 20 Pounds

Source: MEGA Tom Brady's weight reportedly dropped to around 210 pounds during the difficult final months of his marriage.

Wickersham claims Brady's personal struggles became apparent during the 2022 NFL season as his marriage deteriorated. According to an excerpt obtained by a publication, the quarterback's weight reportedly fell to around 210 pounds, nearly 20 pounds below his typical playing weight. The author writes that Brady's physical appearance became a topic of concern among people around him as he navigated problems at home while continuing to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was 45 at the time and had reversed his initial decision to retire from professional football earlier that year.

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Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Was Falling Apart

Source: @TOMBRADY/INSTAGRAM Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they had finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Brady and Bündchen's marital troubles became public in 2022, with reports at the time suggesting the couple had been living separately. The pair announced on October 28, 2022, that they had finalized their divorce. Brady said at the time that ending their marriage was "painful and difficult," but noted that they had reached the decision amicably. Bündchen similarly said the two had "grown apart" while emphasizing that their children would remain their priority. The exes share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

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Tom Brady Was Also Struggling on the Football Field

Source: MEGA Tom Brady continued playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while dealing with the major changes in his personal life.

The difficulties in Brady's personal life coincided with a challenging season professionally. According to the book, people within the Buccaneers organization noticed changes in Brady as he dealt with the end of his marriage. Despite the turmoil, Brady continued playing throughout the season and helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs. The quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time in February 2023, one year after his first short-lived retirement announcement. This time, Brady made clear his decision was permanent, ending his legendary 23-season NFL career.

Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen Have Both Moved Forward

Source: @GISELE/INSTAGRAM Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have both moved forward since their divorce.