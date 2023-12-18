Tom Brady Blames His Mom for a Hilarious Photo Mix-Up After a Picture of Him With His Kids Ends Up in Someone's CVS Order
Tom Brady and his three children were not who San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges' mom expected to see when she opened up her CVS photo order over the weekend!
A viral video shared to Jake's sister Katie's TikTok account fully captured the hilarious mix-up in a three-part slideshow of images.
First, Katie shared a photo of her and her siblings repping 49ers gear alongside the text: "The photo my mom ordered to CVS."
The next slide, which was captioned, "the photo my mom was given," featured a photo of the former New England Patriots quarterback and his three children — Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — smiling in the stands of Gillette Stadium earlier this year.
Katie then provided a screenshot from her family group chat, where her dad explained the comedic incident to the rest of their brood.
"Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give to grandma for Christmas. We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids," the text message read, as Katie added in the video's caption: "We can do a trade if you have our photo…??"
The TikTok — which received more than 1 million views on the social media app — was eventually seen by Brady himself, who was quickly able to solve the mysterious mishap.
"My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco 😅," confessed the dad-of-three, who shares Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and his two youngest kids with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The misplaced photo was initially taken back in September, when Tom was honored during a special Halftime ceremony at the New England Patriots' first game of the season.
After his appearance with his kids, the NFL legend took to Instagram to further express his gratitude for the team he won six Super Bowl Championships with.
"I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget," he captioned the post at the time. "Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted. We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever."