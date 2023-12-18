Tom Brady Blames His Mom for a Hilarious Photo Mix-Up After a Picture of Him With His Kids Ends Up in Someone's CVS Order

The misplaced photo was initially taken back in September, when Tom was honored during a special Halftime ceremony at the New England Patriots' first game of the season.

After his appearance with his kids, the NFL legend took to Instagram to further express his gratitude for the team he won six Super Bowl Championships with.

"I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget," he captioned the post at the time. "Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted. We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever."