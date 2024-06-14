Tori Spelling Debunks Rumors She 'Completely Trashed' Her Rental Home as Landlord Backs Her Up: 'You’ve Been a Great Tenant'
She's spelling out the truth!
On the Friday, June 14, episode of the “MisSpelling” podcast, host Tori Spelling cleared her name after reports claimed she “completely trashed” the rental home she was living in with her five kids.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sat down with her former landlord Katie and insisted the accusations were “totally false.” The report alleged that the 51-year-old, who split from husband Dean McDermott in June 2023, had left behind the smell of urine and “marks all over the walls.”
As for the photographs of the furniture outside the actress’ temporary home — which she had since moved out of — Katie confirmed the couches were “a couple years old” and getting rid of them “had nothing to do with” Tori.
“You’ve been a great tenant, and I have nothing but good things to say about you and my experience with you,” the property owner shared.
“I’ve never seen anything so ridiculous in my life,” Katie added. “We replace furniture all the time in these properties… This is actually crazy to me that anybody would take the time to take pictures of a debris pickup from the city.”
Spelling — who lived in the home with kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau McDermott, 7 — admitted she’s not the “cleanest, most organized person,” noting that life for the brood can often be “messy” and “chaotic.”
However, "we lead with our hearts," she spilled, "and I would never trash somebody’s property… Putting out false stories is just incredibly awful and hurtful on a really deep level to people."
Tori shared that she “usually [doesn’t] say anything” regarding stories written about her, but the rental home report was “too much” and “pushed [her] as a mom.”
The duo then wondered which “neighbor” expressed doubt to the newspaper about the star not getting her $7,500 security deposit back.
“I’d be shocked if that covered all the damages,” the unidentified individual stated. “It would cost at least that much to just replace the two couches.”
As OK! previously reported, Tori and her kids have been moving around since last summer amid her separation from Dean, alleged money problems and their marital home being infested by mold.
The blonde beauty even admitted to her financial issues during an April episode of her podcast.
When discussing why Andy Cohen has never reached out to her about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tori claimed it was due to her small bank account.
"I'm like, I don't know," Spelling said in response to a fan claiming she would be a perfect candidate.
"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question,'" she explained. "And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Ehh, I don't know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"
"But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills? I don't understand," Tori added, referring to her role on Beverly Hills, 90210.
"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive aggressive, so I'm like, 'Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine,'" she shared. "What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it because I'm broke? Let's be real.'"