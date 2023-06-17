All the Times Kylie Jenner Had the Internet Fuming for Flaunting Her Over-the-Top Wealth

On June 7, the Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded a TikTok video that pictured many of her 11 dogs being walked by one of her employees. The multiple miniature greyhounds all stood together as the brunette beauty filmed them from her car window.

Fans were not impressed with the clip, as they voiced their concern for how the animals are treated.

"Does she actually take care of them or just have them in a separate part of house for when she wants them on social media," one person penned, while another asked, "Why do you need that many? Like are you able to spend time with them or no? Because I get you have the money but like why??"