Tyrese Gibson Accuses Trump Supporters of Spreading Rumors He's in a 'Diddy Tape': 'There Is No Such Thing'
Tyrese Gibson is setting the record straight on his affiliation with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The Fast & Furious actor claimed Donald Trump supporters were punishing him for criticizing the president-elect by spreading rumors that there is "compromising" footage of him with the disgraced music producer.
"There is no such thing allegedly as a Tyrese-Diddy tape. That is a bunch of Donald Trump n----- in my comments, trying to discourage me from speaking up and speaking out," he said.
Despite his firm denial of the allegations, he had no problem admitting that he'd attended some of Combs' star-studded events — as did much of Hollywood and the music industry.
"I wanna tell y’all that I’ve been to some of the most legendary parties, I got no regrets," he explained. "If you’re from L.A. and you’ve been to these parties, you would know that Diddy always had the most legendary parties that were always star-studded."
"The biggest and most legendary stars — white, Black, Latino, Asian, billionaires, fashion, you name it," he continued. "I got plenty of photos, proudly, like every other celebrity and star that went to his party."
Gibson then suggested that certain celebrities who weren't openly talking about their attendance at the parties may be the ones hiding something about what "they did or what they on tape doing."
As OK! previously reported, Combs was accused of throwing wild parties known as "freak offs" that allegedly led to victims being physically injured, drugged and sexually assaulted. He's also been hit with a number of civil suits accusing him of rape and other horrific crimes against men, women and children.
Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with a federal trafficking investigation. The following day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges. Since his arrest, several of his attempts to be granted bail have been denied on concerns of him being a danger to the public and a flight risk.
Despite the severity of the charges, the hip hop artist's kids have continued to defend him as he awaits trial.
"The past month has devastated our family," they said in a joint statement. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family."