EXCLUSIVE The One U.K. Gentleman's Club to Keep Shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Its Books Revealed — After He Was Booted From ALL His Other Favorite Haunts Source: MEGA White's is the only one U.K. gentleman's club that keeps ex-Prince Andrew on its books after he was dropped by other clubs, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Jan. 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Former Prince Andrew has found himself effectively shut out of London's private clubland – but OK! can reveal White's has emerged as the only remaining gentleman's club where the disgraced royal is still listed as a member, even after he was stripped of his honorary status elsewhere. Andrew, 65, the younger brother of King Charles, 77, has been quietly removed from the social circuits he once relied on after the Savage Club withdrew his honorary life membership last year.

Source: MEGA Savage Club reportedly withdrew ex-Prince Andrew's honorary life membership.

Despite that decision, Andrew's name is still said to appear in the so-called green book of White's, one of London's oldest and most exclusive gentlemen's clubs. A source told us members have not been formally notified of his removal from the club, and the institution has declined to comment, prompting questions about how long his name can remain without provoking internal dissent. The retreat from club life comes as Andrew's standing continues to deteriorate following years of controversy linked to his friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew's blackballing from every other private members' club in London came after he lost his lifetime membership of the Savage Club.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles due to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A notice from the venue said: "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards." The Savage Club was founded in 1857 and it bills itself as "one of the leading bohemian gentleman's clubs in London." Members refer to one another as "Brother Savage." A source said: "The Savage Club's move opened the floodgates. All other members' clubs in London have now quietly agreed not to let him in."

Source: MEGA The Savage Club was founded in 1857.

"He is toxic and lost and has nowhere to go but his own home — and he now has to find a new one of those," the source claimed. Andrew is also facing mounting accusations he is effectively "on the run" from lawmakers in Washington. Authorities in the U.S. and sources close to the investigation into his links to Epstein say he will never again set foot on American soil as pressure intensifies for him to cooperate with a congressional inquiry into his long-standing friendship with s-- trafficker Epstein. Andrew has been formally asked to sit for a transcribed interview with the House oversight committee as part of its examination of Epstein's dealings and the government's handling of the case – but it's said there is "no chance" of him agreeing to the demand. A letter signed by 16 members of Congress set a deadline of November 20, for him to respond, escalating a standoff that has brought renewed scrutiny to Andrew's past and his movements. Legally, he isn't obliged to talk to them, and legal experts tell us there is "no way" he will.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is allegedly 'on the run' from lawmakers in Washington.