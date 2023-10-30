Vice President Kamala Harris Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding President Joe Biden's Health: He Is 'Very Much Alive'
Vice President Kamala Harris shut down talk about her potentially running in the upcoming 2024 election during her Sunday, October 29, appearance on 60 Minutes.
"We were talking to some Democratic donors, and they have told us that, should something befall President Biden, and he is not able to run, that there would be a free for all for who would run as president," Bill Whitaker said.
"You are in the spot that that would be a natural for you to step up," he continued. "But we’re hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line. Why is that?"
"First of all, I’m not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election," Harris replied firmly.
After Whitaker noted that Biden's age was a "legitimate" concern for voters, the vice president said that she's heard "a lot of different people" say "a lot of different things," but assured him that she is "focused on the job."
"I truly am," she continued. "Our democracy is on the line, Bill. And I frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games when we have a president who is running for reelection. That’s it."
Whitaker later brought up the potential 2024 election face-off between President Biden and Donald Trump, who has not only been found liable in civil suits this year, but he's also made history as the first former POTUS to ever be criminally charged.
Despite being hit with 91 felony counts across four indictments, Trump is still shockingly polling nearly neck-and-neck with Biden.
"Why are you not 30 points ahead?" Whitaker asked Harris.
"Well, I’m not — I’m not a political pundit," Harris responded. "So I-I’m not gonna speak to that. But what I will say is this: When the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear."
"Bill, we’re gonna win," she added. "Let me just tell you that. We’re gonna win. And I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. But we will win."
As OK! previously reported, Biden addressed the negative comments regarding his age while at a campaign stop in Philadelphia, Penn., this past September.
"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man,'" the 80-year-old recalled. "You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."