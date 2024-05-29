'Vanderpump Villa' Star Stephen Alsvig Never Intended to 'Overthrow' Chateau Manager Eric Funderwhite
Vanderpump Villa star Stephen Alsvig was 100 percent focused on excelling as events coordinator when he got the coveted job at Chateau Rosabelle — but he wasn't opposed to stepping up to the plate when duty called.
The Air Force veteran shares exclusively with OK! that while he originally applied for the manager gig at the sprawling French estate, he'd been eager to learn everything the role had to teach him.
"I've always been the manager that executes the events," he explains. "But I was excited to get into it ... learn the field and kind of get experience in that."
However, after villa manager Eric Funderwhite blatantly ignored Vanderpump's instructions when setting up for their high-profile guests, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star offered Alsvig a chance to show her what he could do.
"I didn't go in there with the intention of ever like overthrowing whoever was the manager or anything," he tells OK!. "I always thought, 'Lisa knows what she's doing. If she hired another manager, there is a reason behind it, so I'm just gonna trust the process.'"
He notes it wasn't really until living at the chateau and seeing how Funderwhite ran things that he began to think he "did want to move up."
Throughout the ups and downs, Alsvig admits the greatest lesson he learned at the lavish villa was to "trust myself," revealing that his past military career truly provided the building blocks for devotion to his work.
"I've always led with their core values — integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do," he continues. "Those three core values are literally the core values everybody should live by. Show that you're going the extra mile to make sure the job gets done and it gets done correctly."
As for his personal life, Alsvig joked in a previous episode of Vanderpump Villa that he was on the hunt for a sugar daddy. However, he clarifies that he would never give up his work.
"I have always been the Samantha of my friends group. I don't ever actually want to be married," he tells OK!, referencing the famed Sex and the City character. "If someone wants to be my sugar daddy...I'm still gonna have a career but that money will go toward my Disney addiction. But until the day that guy comes, I'm very happily single and I only mingle."