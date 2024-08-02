'VPR' Star Scheana Shay Claims 'Rude' Candace Cameron Bure Was 'So Dismissive' of Her When They First Met
Scheana Shay is yet another celebrity to come out and attack Candace Cameron Bure.
During the Friday, August 2, “Scheananigans” podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, confessed she didn't get along with the Full House alum, 48, when they interacted over 10 years ago.
“But I do remember the first time I met Candace Cameron, she wasn’t very nice,” the reality star claimed. “She was hosting this event with [Lisa Vanderpump‘s daughter] Pandora. It was, maybe, Season 2 — it was really early Vanderpump Rules days [in 2013].”
“I was really excited to meet her. She was so dismissive as if I wasn’t cool enough or big enough to be hanging out with her," she continued.
Guest cohost Kiki Monique joked Bure might not have been a fan of Shay's after watching Vanderpump Rules. "Maybe she did know about me,” Shay joked.
The podcast host noted the whole experience bummed her out, especially since she's met A-listers, such as Kim Kardashian, who is "so humble."
“I remember I was so excited to meet her and she was like, ‘Ugh,'” Shay said. “I didn’t want to watch Fuller House because of that one experience. And I’ve met so many celebrities in my life and hardly any have stood out to me as rude — but she stood out as one.”
“Other huge celebrities are so nice,” she added.
This is hardly the first time the Hallmark alum has been thrown under the bus. In 2022, JoJo Siwa accused Bure of being the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met.
Once Bure was alerted about Siwa's diss, she reached out to the blonde babe to try to clear the air.
- 15 Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted Vacationing in Europe This Summer
- Candace Cameron Bure Stands by Calling Last Supper Drag Show at Olympics Opening Ceremony 'Disgusting': 'I Don't See How That Relates to Unifying the World'
- Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Left Hallmark for Controversial Conservative Network: 'I’m More Than an Actor'
“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” Bure said at the time. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”
“We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. That’s the tea," she added, noting how she felt "crummy" about the situation.
Siwa then hit back, claiming Bure didn't tell the whole story. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” she told Page Six.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Most recently, Bure made headlines after calling the Last Supper drag show at the Olympics opening ceremony "disgusting."
However, she stood her ground and explained why she felt that way.
“I love the Olympic Games,” she began, noting that her husband, former Montreal Canadiens right winger Valeri Bure, and several members of his family are Olympic medal athletes. “The Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy. It’s the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title."
“So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” she stated. “And it made me so sad. And someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ And I’m like, ‘Trust me. It makes me mad.’ But I’m more sad, because I’m sad for souls,” she continued.