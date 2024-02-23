Wendy Williams' Guardian's Legal Battle With Lifetime Intensifies as Appeal Is Filed Hours Before Documentary's Release
Wendy Williams' life continues to get more complicated.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an appeal was filed in the fight between the former daytime diva's temporary guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and Lifetime mere hours before the network is set to air the new documentary Where is Wendy Williams? on Saturday, February 24.
On Thursday, February 22, Morrissey filed a sealed lawsuit against the cable network. Although the reason why legal action was taken has yet to be revealed, the former radio jockey's family has claimed the guardian has not allowed them to contact Williams directly. However, she is allowed to make calls to her loved ones.
The information made available about the suit revealed Morrissey requested a temporary restraining order, which could lead to the film being blocked from airing this weekend. A hearing was held the same day, and a decision was reached. However, it is unclear which of the parties came out victorious.
To make matters worse, one of the parties filed a separate appeal on the decision on Friday, February 23. Due to the case being kept private, it is unclear which of the parties challenged the decision.
As OK! previously reported, Williams' team announced the beloved television star was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia after years of struggling with her mental health.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read in part.
The same day, Williams' family confirmed she'd been placed in a facility with medical professionals who could give her the best care possible.
In the years leading up to the shocking revelation, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show was placed under a court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts, suspecting she was the victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence."
"Her accounts are now handled between the guardian, Ms. Williams and the court," the insider claimed at the time. "The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court."
Despite the help with her money, as Williams' mental health declined, her family members claimed their contact with the television personality became less and less.
"She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian. That was when they took her away from us," one of her family members said in the trailer for the documentary.