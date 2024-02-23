Wendy Williams' Guardian's Legal Battle With Lifetime Intensifies as Appeal Is Filed Hours Before Documentary's Release

On Thursday, February 22, Morrissey filed a sealed lawsuit against the cable network. Although the reason why legal action was taken has yet to be revealed, the former radio jockey's family has claimed the guardian has not allowed them to contact Williams directly. However, she is allowed to make calls to her loved ones.

The information made available about the suit revealed Morrissey requested a temporary restraining order, which could lead to the film being blocked from airing this weekend. A hearing was held the same day, and a decision was reached. However, it is unclear which of the parties came out victorious.

To make matters worse, one of the parties filed a separate appeal on the decision on Friday, February 23. Due to the case being kept private, it is unclear which of the parties challenged the decision.