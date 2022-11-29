Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse.
"Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""
The ex daytime diva almost completely lost her balance before the woman at the door of her apartment grabbed her wrist and helped her safety into the building.
Wendy fans took to the comments section with one writing, "This made me so uncomfortable. wishing her nothing but the best," while another added, "I can’t imagine struggling and having a camera in my face like that. Being well known seems like it would be a tough thing to bear."
"This is so sad. Praying for Wendy. This is someone’s mother and daughter. 🙏🏾," another user penned about the Think Like A Man star's current state.
The strange outing comes the same week Williams glowed at her first public appearance post-rehab. As OK! exclusively reported, the media mogul glowed while getting emotional and thanking fans at WBLS' Circle of Sisters event on Monday, November 21.
"These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you," Williams told the audience who met her with "rounds of applause, gratitude and praise," according to her representative Shawn Zanotti.
In September, Williams spent time in a Malibu rehabilitation facility, where she was treated for severe alcohol addiction. Despite going through a rough period, the former radio jockey has been gearing up for her upcoming podcast, "The Wendy Experience."
"She is gracefully getting back to what she loves," her representative expressed of what lies ahead for Williams.
The Neighborhood on Instagram provided the footage of Williams.