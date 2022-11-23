Wendy Williams' Brother Fuming Over Troubled Star Partying After Rehab, Blames 'Evil-Doers Lurking About' For Her Wild Ways

Wendy Williams' brother, Tommy, is furious that his older sister appears to be back to her partying ways after her rehab stint.

After returning home to New York City in October following her month-long stay in a Malibu rehabilitation facility to undergo treatment for severe alcohol addiction, Williams was rumored to be looking to party. What's more, she sparked concern online when she shared a chaotic video attempting to promote her new podcast, "The Wendy Experience," given viewers were not able to make out what she was trying to say.