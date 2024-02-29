Wendy Williams' Brother 'Pissed' Over Uncomfortable Parts of Shocking Documentary: 'Why Are They Showing This?'
Wendy Williams' brother was just as shocked as the public over her Lifetime documentary.
During an appearance on Banfield with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation, Tommy Williams gave his candid reaction to the Where Is Wendy Williams? film, which highlighted the former daytime diva's mental decline and battle with alcoholism.
"I didn't see where they were going with things early on," he explained of production. "I was on the sidelines saying, ‘Why are they showing this?’ I was pissed."
"It was addressing a lot of the media, and it was going to the house, addressing the family as well," Tommy continued. "I didn't feel as though I want to ride with the people who felt it was necessary to put that out there and show what was going on with Wendy."
When the journalist asked him if the family was okay with court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey allowing the camera crew to film his sister in her fragile state, Tommy explained, "I'm hearing a lot of different things about the character of the party [Morrissey]."
"Itemizing things.... that makes me uncomfortable," he said of the guardian's duties. "The whole thing just makes me uncomfortable. I just want Wendy back. The whole family does, and if Sabrina has anything dealing with her not being able to come back, then by all means, yes. I'm very uncomfortable with that position that she's laid out for."
As OK! previously reported, it was recently announced that Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia after years of mental struggles.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," her team wrote in a statement.
"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," the announcement continued. "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."
In 2022, the former radio jockey was placed under a court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts, suspecting she was the victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence."