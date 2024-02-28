Wendy Williams' Brother Claims She's Shown a 'Substantial Amount of Improvement' Since Filming Documentary

The former radio jockey has been under a legal guardianship since 2022, which has barred her family from contacting her directly or knowing where she is while receiving treatment. However, Williams is allowed to call them.

"There’s no visual [yet] on Wendy moving her lips on her own growth and development," Tommy noted. "I was hoping she would come out and speak and would settle a lot of the chatter. It’s not, ‘Oh, my God.’ That’s not what I have experienced. I have experienced growth. There is some comeback."

"My hope is that Wendy will be seen and address the public on her own so people can see how she is now," he added.