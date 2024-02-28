OK Magazine
Wendy Williams' Brother Claims She's Shown a 'Substantial Amount of Improvement' Since Filming Documentary

Feb. 28 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams' brother gave an update on what he knows about the TV star's current condition.

Following the controversial release of the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which gave insight into the former daytime diva's mental decline and battle with alcoholism, Tommy Williams spoke out about how his sister is currently doing as she remains in a treatment center at an undisclosed location.

"When I speak to Wendy she sounds fine. Wendy has improved," her younger sibling claimed of their phone calls. "I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement. It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything."

Prior to the shocking film's premiere, Williams' team announced The Wendy Williams Show star, 59, was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. However, in the four-part docuseries, her devoted fans were horrified by Williams' clear mental decline and strong dependency on alcohol.

The former radio jockey has been under a legal guardianship since 2022, which has barred her family from contacting her directly or knowing where she is while receiving treatment. However, Williams is allowed to call them.

"There’s no visual [yet] on Wendy moving her lips on her own growth and development," Tommy noted. "I was hoping she would come out and speak and would settle a lot of the chatter. It’s not, ‘Oh, my God.’ That’s not what I have experienced. I have experienced growth. There is some comeback."

"My hope is that Wendy will be seen and address the public on her own so people can see how she is now," he added.

"I am proud of her development and I think it can change the narrative. I think Wendy can come all the way back. Her story is inspirational. Her story is one to share and it’s impactful," Tommy added.

As OK! previously reported, the television personality released a statement following her diagnosis after the documentary's release.

"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," Williams said. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

"I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD," Williams noted. "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Us Weekly conducted the interview with Tommy.

