Wendy Williams' Former DJ Claims Talk Show Staffers Were Unaware of 'How Bad' Her Condition Was Before Aphasia Diagnosis: 'She Needs Help'
DJ Boof is speaking out about what staffers at The Wendy Williams Show knew about her declining mental health.
Following the news of Wendy Williams' frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis, the former employee, 39, at the beloved talk show revealed the people working with the former daytime diva, 59, were unaware of the level of peril she was in.
"I don’t think no one knew exactly to the extent how bad it was," Boof, who served as in-house DJ for the majority of the show's 13 seasons, explained in a recent interview. "I felt like people knew something was up with her, but they didn’t really know."
"I knew it because I’ve been around it," he continued. "It’s sad to see something like that happen to her. She needs help."
Despite being one of her employees, Boof and Williams maintained a tight bond over the years. The musician revealed the last time he spoke with the television personality was a month ago. However, he claimed the court-ordered guardianship put in place was "not letting [her family] know exactly what's going on" with her.
"I think, if you were to ask me I think that Florida would be a better place for her, because that's where her family is and she needs that 24-hour care," Boof noted.
Boof also added that the last time he saw Williams in person she was "100 percent great" after spending time in a treatment center for her mental condition and alcoholism. "She was recovering … and she seemed to be doing great," he explained.
The most recent comments from Boof have been a vast departure from statements he made about the behind-the-scenes drama four years ago. "Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims," he replied to an Instagram commenter about the ongoing speculation.
As OK! previously reported, the former radio jockey's team announced last week Williams was formally diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read in part.
TMZ conducted the interview with Boof.