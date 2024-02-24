Wendy Williams Admits She Needs 'Personal Space' After Her Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis
Wendy Williams' team recently revealed her current battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, and the talk show host broke her silence after taking a step back from her beloved talk show and the public eye.
"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," Williams told an outlet. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."
"I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD," Williams added.
While Wendy appreciated the positive reactions she received, the broadcaster is expected to live a more recluse life during her health battle.
"I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive," she admitted. "Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."
A rep for Williams shared that her diagnosis “has already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”
“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” the team said in a statement. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”
OK! previosuly reported a source claimed William's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., and their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., were told the New Jersey native's history of alcohol abuse resulted in her declining health. The source shared that William's family was informed of her condition in 2019 when the former daytime diva was at a rehabilitation center in Florida.
"The doctor explained to them that Wendy was suffering from alcohol-related brain damage. They told her that her alcohol abuse had done permanent damage to the layers in her brain," the insider said.
"She was warned then and there that if she continued to drink, the damage would only get worse," the source alleged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Williams has been open about her struggles with addiction, and the anonymous friend alluded to the writer dealing with the side effects of substance abuse.
"They told her that if she kept drinking, she would continue to grow more forgetful, that she wouldn't remember people's names, and eventually, she could forget who people even were," the insider said of what eventually ended up coming to fruition.
"She was furious that her condition was disclosed to me, but I was told because I was in a position where I could monitor her drinking," the source added.
Williams spoke to People.