'I Hate This for Her': Wendy Williams Fans Slam Lifetime Over 'Disrespectful' Treatment of Former Talk Show Host in Bombshell Documentary
Wendy Williams fans are in disbelief over the new Lifetime documentary.
After the two-part special, called Where Is Wendy Williams?, aired on the cable network, the former daytime diva's declining mental state and battle with alcoholism stunned viewers, as they thought showing her in her most vulnerable state was cruel.
In the heartbreaking look into Williams' life since leaving The Wendy Williams Show in 2021, the 59-year-old's struggle with Graves disease and Lymphedema was evident as her eyes were bulging out. In another chilling moment, Williams began to cry over her swollen feet.
One of the most disturbing parts of the documentary is when the former radio jockey had a severe panic attack over getting a "blu" e-cigarette pen, which clearly displayed her dementia diagnosis.
"How are you not concerned about her health? That scene over 'the blu' was a full blown manic episode! Who are these people around her? They're pissing me off!" one person wrote below an Instagram post about the special.
"I hate this for her. Why did they even do this documentary? It doesn’t look like her life, they’re making it look like karma and that’s not fair," a second fan added.
"This show is so disrespectful to her legacy to say the least," a third chimed in.
"This is Sad. Who thought this was a good idea to air? We aren’t that hard up for entertainment," a fourth user explained.
Even before the program aired, Williams' niece Alex Finnie, who appears in the documentary, was questioned about whether or not putting her aunt in front of cameras was in her best interest.
"I will say this first and foremost. My aunt is the executive producer of this documentary. And when I finally talked to her, I said to her 'Wendy, do you want to do this? You're clearly — the health, all of that has to be addressed. Is now the right time?'" Finnie explained during a recent interview with Good Morning America.
"She said, 'Now is the perfect time. Because I want to take ownership of my story,'" the Miami-based news reporter said of Williams.
As OK! previously reported, the beloved television star's team confirmed on Thursday, February 22, Williams' frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read in part.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," her team noted.