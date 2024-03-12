Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Demands She Hand Over 2 Years Worth of Unpaid Spousal Support Amid Financial Woes
Wendy Williams' former husband wants her to pay up.
According to court documents obtained by OK!, Kevin Hunter Sr. asked the court to help him retain payment from his ex-wife, 59, for alleged unpaid spousal support installments dating back to January 2022.
According to Hunter's petition, Williams agreed to fork over "severance pay" as part of their divorce agreement for their marriage, which lasted from 1999 until 2020. The former television producer claimed once The Wendy Williams Show alum was placed under court-order guardianship, the payments stopped.
"I have not received my severance payments since January of 2022, which Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement," he alleged in the legal papers filed in February. "This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly."
"Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Williams] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order," Hunter requested.
Due to the television executive's claim the former daytime diva violated the court order, he asked to be compensated with a cut of her SAG-AFTRA retirement plan.
"Since October 2021 I have tried to resolve this issue in multiple ways including previous motion and mediation, with no cooperation from the Plaintiff. As a result, I had no choice but to file this motion in this matter," the documents read. "I would not have had to file this motion if the Plaintiff did not stop my severance payments and if the Plaintiff would have signed the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the SAG-AFTRA Retirement Plan."
As OK! previously reported, Williams was placed under financial guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts for what they believed was a victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In February, the former radio jockey's team confirmed she was diagnosed with dementia.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read.
"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," they added. "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed."