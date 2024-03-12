Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Demands She Hand Over 2 Years Worth of Unpaid Spousal Support Amid Financial Woes

According to Hunter's petition, Williams agreed to fork over "severance pay" as part of their divorce agreement for their marriage, which lasted from 1999 until 2020. The former television producer claimed once The Wendy Williams Show alum was placed under court-order guardianship, the payments stopped.

"I have not received my severance payments since January of 2022, which Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement," he alleged in the legal papers filed in February. "This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly."