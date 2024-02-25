Wendy Williams Documentary Bombshell: DJ Boof Reveals He Found the Former Talk Show Host Unresponsive at Home in 2020
Lifetime’s Where is Wendy Williams? documentary is full of shockers.
The first part of the film released on Saturday, February 24, and shared some heartbreaking details of the troubled former talk show host’s life over the last few years.
One sad revelation came from DJ Boof, who used to spin music for The Wendy Williams Show before it was canceled in 2022.
After the 59-year-old’s divorce from ex Kevin Hunter in 2020, the musician became Williams’ “protector.”
When the COVID-19 lockdown hit, Williams released several virtual episodes of her show from her NYC apartment with the help of DJ Boof. The 39-year-old recalled holding up cue cards for her, although he noted how there were often "times she showed no emotion."
"This is not COVID doing this," DJ Boof spilled. "[It's the] damage of using alcohol for so long … I got to see the lowest of lows.”
He then revealed that in May 2020 he found Williams completely unresponsive in her home and rushed her to the hospital. There, she was given multiple blood transfusions.
"She just wasn’t the same person anymore," DJ Boof shared.
Another shocking moment from the documentary included when Williams opened up about her alcohol abuse.
"I love vodka,” she stated, noting that her sister Wanda Finnie "hates that I love alcohol" and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 23, "hates liquor."
In footage from the start of filming in August 2022, Williams appears to be visibly drunk. The star then entered a wellness facility about a month later.
The project resumed two months later with producers showing Williams footage of herself drunk to with she reacts emotionally. However, the tears were apparently due to her wig and outfit choice rather than from her concerning behavior.
Williams’ manager Will Selby also addressed her alcohol addiction when her found a mostly empty bottle of vodka in her home.
Selby asked Williams if she had the bottle with lunch, to which she said, "F--- you."
“I need help," Selby confessed. "I can’t do this alone.”
As OK! previously reported just days before the documentary’s release, it was announced that the mother-of-one was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
The star has been receiving treatment for his health issues since April 2023 and has been under legal guardianship since May 2022.
When fans shared an outpouring of support for the celeb following the news of her health crisis, Williams released a statement via People.
"Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion," she said. "I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story ... I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."