Wendy Williams Was 'Horrified' by Lifetime Documentary and Wasn't 'Capable of Consenting' to the Project, Her Guardian Claims in Lawsuit
Details of the lawsuit filed by Sabrina Morrissey, Wendy Williams' guardian, have been unsealed.
On February 20, Morrissey filed the suit to try and prevent Lifetime's shocking Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary from airing, claiming it "shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner."
According to Morrissey, the mother-of-one, 59, was "not capable of consenting" on her own, and approval from her guardian was needed for any contract. Morrissey said "no such approval was sought or provided."
The guardian allowed filming to proceed with the understanding that nothing would be published without the "review and final approval of the Guardian and the court, who are responsible for [Williams'] well-being."
Needless to say, a review never happened, and the former talk show host — who had been privately diagnosed with dementia — was "horrified" when she saw the trailer for the documentary.
"It is readily apparent that the complete promised documentary would even further portray [Williams] in a humiliating and demeaning manner," the lawsuit said before the doc aired. "This blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition who is beloved by millions within and outside of African American community is disgusting, and it cannot be allowed."
Morrissey feared the docuseries would "ruin her legacy, and eviscerate the remaining earning potential which she has by portraying her as a drunkard and a laughingstock."
The court granted Morrissey's request to put a temporary restraining order on the project, but that was eventually overturned.
In response, Lifetime told a news outlet, "We look forward to the unsealing of our papers as well, as they tell a very different story." Producers previously claimed they were unaware of the star's medical woes.
- Wendy Williams' Brother 'Pissed' Over Uncomfortable Parts of Shocking Documentary: 'Why Are They Showing This?'
- 'I Hate This for Her': Wendy Williams Fans Slam Lifetime Over 'Disrespectful' Treatment of Former Talk Show Host in Bombshell Documentary
- Wendy Williams Is in a Facility to Address Cognitive Issues After Downward Spiral: 'She Is in a Healing Place Emotionally'
The TV personality's team announced her diagnosis in late February.
"As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the statement read. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)," the message continued. "Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."
People obtained the lawsuit paperwork.