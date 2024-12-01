or
What Is Lizzo's Net Worth? How the Singer Made Her Millions

Photo of Lizzo.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo released her first album, 'Lizzobangers,' in 2013.

By:

Dec. 1 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Lizzo’s bank account is “Good as H---.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “About D--- Time” singer is worth a whopping $40 million.

what lizzo net worth how singer made millions
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo appeared in films such as 'Hustlers' and 'UglyDolls.'

Over the years, Lizzo has made her fortune through her extremely successful music.

The artist began her solo career in 2013 with the release of her first album, Lizzobangers. The star’s powerful vocals and unique mix of hip-hip, R&B and pop quickly gained traction in the music industry. In 2016, Lizzo signed with Atlantic Records and had her breakthrough moment in 2019, when her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, hit the charts.

The album garnered hit songs such as "Juice," "Tempo," "Good as H---" and "Truth Hurts.” In 2020, the Grammys recognized the success of the project by awarding it Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.”

Lizzo’s release of her fourth album, Special, in 2022 also gained similar popularity. The single "About D--- Time," topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won Record of the Year at the Grammys.

what lizzo net worth how singer made millions
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo's song 'About D--- Time' won Record of the Year at the Grammys.

In addition to making tons of cash from her smash hit, Lizzo also appeared in films such as Hustlers — which starred Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Cardi B — and she voiced a character in the animated movie UglyDolls. In 2022, Lizzo won an Emmy for her reality competition show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The 36-year-old then starred as the musical guest on SNL alongside host Austin Butler that same year.

On top of raking in cash through her appearances, Lizzo owns expensive property.

In October 2022, Lizzo shelled out $15 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills. However, the songstress reportedly just bought a $12.4 million mansion being sold by Jeremy Renner, according to TMZ. Renner purchased the Hollywood Hills home in 2012 for $4 million and made $5 million in renovations.

As OK! previously reported, the interest in Lizzo’s wallet comes as she’s been making headlines for her significant weight loss.

what lizzo net worth how singer made millions
Source: MEGA

Lizzo's last album 'Special' was released in 2022.

On November 22, the songwriter’s fans couldn’t help but gush about her slim figure on Instagram.

"Last night I wore milkmaid braids 😝," Lizzzo captioned a sultry photo of herself in a white off-the-shoulder top and skirt.

what lizzo net worth how singer made millions
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

It was recently reported that Lizzo purchased a mansion for $12.4 million in November.

"Yo Lizzie lost mad weight 😮," one person shared, while another added, "So beautiful. You have worked so hard."

A third person noted, "Wait wait wait don't get too skinny now!!!" while another raved, "Lizzo!!! You are snatched!"

