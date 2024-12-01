What Is Lizzo's Net Worth? How the Singer Made Her Millions

Over the years, Lizzo has made her fortune through her extremely successful music.

The artist began her solo career in 2013 with the release of her first album, Lizzobangers. The star’s powerful vocals and unique mix of hip-hip, R&B and pop quickly gained traction in the music industry. In 2016, Lizzo signed with Atlantic Records and had her breakthrough moment in 2019, when her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, hit the charts.