Where Is Amanda Knox Now? Everything to Know 17 Years After Meredith Kercher's Murder

Article continues below advertisement

Where Is Amanda Knox Now?

Source: MEGA Amanda Knox worked as an executive producer on Hulu's 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.'

Article continues below advertisement

What Amanda Knox Has Said About 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox'

Source: MEGA 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox' premiered on August 20.

In an interview with People while attending The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere at the New York Historical Society in New York City, Knox opened up about the series and Grace Van Patten's portrayal. "I felt like I could finally grieve the young person that I was," she said. "Someone recently said that what happened is someone stole my sparkle. They didn't just steal my freedom, they stole my sparkle. And seeing her bring it back again — I'm just so grateful to her, that she's honored that for me." According to Knox, she had "chills" seeing the "incredible" Van Patten's "ability to just take on the whimsy but the gravitas of this role." "I'm so grateful to her because I feel like that is something that I've struggled with for so long, is how much people have rendered me two-dimensional. And she finally honors that young person that I was and the person I am today," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Knox Was Charged and Convicted of Meredith Kercher's Murder

Source: MEGA Amanda Knox faced a wrongful murder conviction after she was accused of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007.

Knox's life turned upside down when she was wrongfully accused of murdering Kercher while studying abroad in Italy in 2007. Police said they found Kercher's body with her throat cut in an Italian villa she shared with Knox. On July 11, 2008, Italian prosecutors formally charged Knox with murder alongside her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and a drifter named Rudy Guede. Knox and Sollecito were found guilty on all counts on December 4, 2009, receiving 26 and 25 years of imprisonment, respectively. Guede was sentenced to 30 years, which was later reduced to 16 years following an appeal, after he was found guilty of murder in a separate fast-track trial. After being behind bars for nearly four years, Knox and Sollecito were acquitted in 2011 after an Italian jury overturned their 2009 murder conviction. However, the Court of Cassation overturned the acquittal in March 2013, prompting a retrial that found the pair guilty once again.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Knox Was Acquitted in 2015

Source: MEGA Italy's Supreme Court overturned the conviction eight years later.

In March 2015, the Court of Cassation made a shocking decision when it overturned the conviction and cleared Knox and Sollecito of all charges, except the former's slander charge. The Italian High Court explained the decision was made due to "culpable omissions of investigative activity" and "contradictory evidence." "We want to express our profound gratitude to all of those who have supported Amanda and our family," Knox's family said in a statement. They added, "Countless people – from world-renowned DNA experts to former FBI agents to everyday citizens committed to justice – have spoken about her innocence. We are thrilled with and grateful for today's decision from the Supreme Court of Italy. And we are grateful beyond measure for all that so many of you have done for her."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened After Amanda Knox Returned to the U.S.?

Source: MEGA Amanda Knox married Christopher Robinson years after she returned to the U.S.

As Knox settled back into daily life after the murder case, she began working with nonprofit organizations, including the Innocence Project. She has also hosted several podcasts and shows over the years: "The Truth About True Crime With Amanda Knox," "Labyrinths" (now "Hard Knox") and "The Scarlett Letter Reports." As an author, Knox has written three books, two of which — titled Waiting To Be Heard and Free: My Search For Meaning — are related to her trial. The other book, The Cardio Tesseract, is a book of love poems she created with her husband, Christopher Robinson.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Knox Started a Family Following the Twisted Case

Source: MEGA Amanda Knox is a mom-of-two.