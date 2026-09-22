Ex-CNN Hosts Don Lemon and Jim Acosta Say 'We Told You So!' Over Donald Trump Ban Backfiring on Network

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Don Lemon and Jim Acosta Discuss CNN’s Approach

Source: MEGA Don Lemon discussed CNN’s White House ban and his past concerns about the network.

Lemon shared his reaction. "I want to feel bad for them, but it’s kind of their own making, and I don’t think that this should happen, but, hey," Lemon said. Acosta then shared his take on CNN’s recent coverage and its relationship with Trump. "Yeah, I mean, you hire Scott Jennings, you put him on the payroll, you make him basically a paid Trump spokesman, and you still get banned. I mean, that’s part of the problem here," Acosta said.

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Source: MEGA Jim Acosta commented on CNN’s response to the White House restrictions.

Acosta continued with his thoughts on the situation. "You know, appeasement does not work. It does not work," he said. "Don, you and I know this. You have to stand tough against this guy. And we’re starting to see a little bit of it. I mean, I’m glad that they’re filing these lawsuits. I’m glad that they’re pulling the TV pool. I’m a little mystified as to why other news organizations are still sending in their teams and crews over to the White House," he added. "He’s banned three news organizations, two networks, and Politico. I feel like all of those news organizations in DC should be saying, you know, we’re not sending our teams to the White House. But, you know, this is tough," Acosta continued.

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Jim Acosta Brings Up Donald Trump's Approval Rating

Source: MEGA Jim Acosta referenced a new poll showing President Donald Trump’s 29% approval rating.

Acosta also referenced a new poll showing Trump with a 29% approval rating among respondents. "So people are going to see through this," Acosta said. "Yeah, they are. And it’s just so sad, Jim. I mean, that we’ve gotten to this point," Lemon said. Lemon then reflected on his time at CNN. "I just want to be completely transparent here because I think now is the time," he said. "And I don’t mean to laugh, you know, I’m not spiking the football or anything, but these are the things that you and I were warning about when I asked CNN’s management, 'What is our election denier policy? What is our insurrection denier policy? Why am I having to interview Vivek Ramaswami, who comes on and he just lies about it? Why are we making room?'" Lemon added.

Source: MEGA Don Lemon discussed his experience with CNN and the network’s direction during his time there.