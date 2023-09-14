"The president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth," stated Washington Times writer Jeff Mordock. "What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?"

The White House National Security Council spokesman skirted around the question and instead discussed Biden's recent visit with military in Alaska. He also clarified that Biden meant to say he visited Ground Zero "about a week or so after" the attacks instead of one day later.