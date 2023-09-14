White House Reporter Asks Whether Joe Biden Is Purposely Making Up Stories or Just Has a Bad Memory
During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, September 13, one reporter brought up President Joe Biden's false claims about visiting Ground Zero, leading the journalist to call out the POTUS for several other fabricated stories — but his questions were deflected by John Kirby.
"The president has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks, falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth," stated Washington Times writer Jeff Mordock. "What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen, or is he just randomly making stuff up?"
The White House National Security Council spokesman skirted around the question and instead discussed Biden's recent visit with military in Alaska. He also clarified that Biden meant to say he visited Ground Zero "about a week or so after" the attacks instead of one day later.
Kirby added the commander-in-chief, 80, is "focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again."
That answer didn't satisfy Mordock, who retorted that the president has "had a string of saying things that happened didn’t, things that are easily debunked. Why does he keep doing that?"
Kirby refused to directly answer the inquiry, simply replying, "The president was grateful to spend that time with those family members and those troops" in Alaska to commemorate this year.
As OK! reported, Biden made the claims about visiting NYC after 9/11 while meeting with members of the military in Alaska.
"Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of h---, it looked so devastating," he recalled, incorrectly claiming he was there on September 12 even though his visit actually occurred more than a week later.
Former New York governor Rudy Giuliani was particularly outraged by Biden's words.
"I knew he wasn’t there on the 12th. I was there. I sure as h--- was there, but again, it was the busiest day of my life, or the second busiest. Maybe, just maybe, he was there. But I checked, and then I got several other people, I heard Ben Domenech on television, I went and got some video, and I realized he was just flat out lying," he said during a Newsmax interview following Biden's declaration.
