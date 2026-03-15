Who Is Pink's Husband Carey Hart? Everything to Know Following Split Rumors
March 15 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Carey Hart Is a Retired Motorcross Racer
Pink found her "True Love" in Carey Hart.
While the singer forged a path in the music industry, Hart began making a name for himself as a racer when he was a teen. At 18, he began competing in the AMA Supercross circuit and amazed crowds with daring and death-defying tricks — most notably the "invert superman" seat grab, which later became famously known as the Hart Attack.
In 2000, he became the first person to land a backflip on a 250cc motorcycle in competition.
Throughout his journey, he sustained several major injuries that eventually led to his retirement.
"What we're doing is serious," he told the Los Angeles Times. "Probably the most brutal sport out there is football and they'll get the occasional broken bone or they'll tear a ligament here or there. I have friends in wheelchairs. I have friends who have gotten killed."
Hart brought an end to his time in the sport in 2012 at age 37.
"The fat lady sang," he tweeted at the time. "Thank you so much everyone. The fans, my sponsors, the industry and my family. Feel like I went out good!!! Now I drink."
Carey Hart Owns a Tattoo Studio
Prior to his retirement, Hart opened Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. in Las Vegas. The tattoo studio was the central focus of the A&E reality program Inked.
In 2013, he teamed up with Supercross legend Rick Carmichael to found RCH Racing. The team vied in both the AMA Supercross and outdoor AMA Motocross championships, winning the latter's title in 2016.
Carey Hart Met Pink at the Summer X Games in 2001
Hart first crossed paths with Pink at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia in August 2001.
At the time, he suffered a bad crash that left him with a broken tailbone, a shattered right foot and three broken ribs. On a brighter note, he began dating his future wife shortly after their first meeting.
"I knew within the first few weeks after meeting her that I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life," he said in an interview following their nuptials.
Pink Proposed to Carey Hart in 2005
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Hart and Pink briefly parted ways in 2003 before reuniting a year later.
Then, while at the Pro 250 class finals in 2005, Pink surprised the attendees when she held up lap board with the text, "Will You Marry Me?" when Hart entered the third lap of the race.
The motorcyclist did not initially pull over, but he later stopped in his tracks when the songstress showed another card that said, "I'm serious!"
Carey Hart and Pink Got Married in Costa Rica
The couple exchanged vows in front of more than 100 guests during a ceremony in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006.
"We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach," Pink told People, with Hart adding, "We wanted it very fun and non-traditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party."
Carey Hart and Pink Share 2 Children
Hart and Pink welcomed their first child together, Willow Sage, on June 2, 2011.
"We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy #beyondblessed," the "So What" singer tweeted.
They expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Jameson Moon, on November 12, 2016.
Carey Hart and Pink's Marriage Has Had Its Highs and Lows
Their marriage was not without its difficulties.
Two years after tying the knot, a representative for Pink and Hart confirmed they had separated.
"This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger," the representative told the Associated Press in February 2008.
Following the marital struggles, they reconciled and called off their divorce in April 2009.
When they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, the "Get the Party Started" singer revealed she and Hart almost split again before the milestone.
She shared on Instagram, "We almost didn't make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I'm being honest," she wrote. "When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn't lie to me. I didn't have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It's f------ hard. But man if I'm not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I'm proud we made it to the other side of this year."
It mirrored Hart's post, which read, "In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things. There is no one else on this planet I'd rather do it with than you."
The two again fueled speculation about a breakup when a February 26 report claimed they had separated after 20 years of marriage.
Pink pushed back against the rumors in an Instagram video with the caption, "Like I always say. If you don't hear it from me, don't believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!"
She quipped she had no idea she was separated from her husband until she was informed of it.
"Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you'd also like to tell my children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware," the mom-of-two remarked sarcastically. "Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism or misogyny in sports or how classy the women's hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?"
Pink then rebuked the media for fixating on her "supposed demise" instead of her accomplishments, calling the reports "fake news" and "trash news."
"You can do better," she continued.