Who Is Pink's Husband Carey Hart? Everything to Know Following Split Rumors

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Carey Hart Is a Retired Motorcross Racer

Source: MEGA Carey Hart became a professional racer at 18.

Pink found her "True Love" in Carey Hart. While the singer forged a path in the music industry, Hart began making a name for himself as a racer when he was a teen. At 18, he began competing in the AMA Supercross circuit and amazed crowds with daring and death-defying tricks — most notably the "invert superman" seat grab, which later became famously known as the Hart Attack. In 2000, he became the first person to land a backflip on a 250cc motorcycle in competition. Throughout his journey, he sustained several major injuries that eventually led to his retirement. "What we're doing is serious," he told the Los Angeles Times. "Probably the most brutal sport out there is football and they'll get the occasional broken bone or they'll tear a ligament here or there. I have friends in wheelchairs. I have friends who have gotten killed." Hart brought an end to his time in the sport in 2012 at age 37. "The fat lady sang," he tweeted at the time. "Thank you so much everyone. The fans, my sponsors, the industry and my family. Feel like I went out good!!! Now I drink."

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Carey Hart Owns a Tattoo Studio

Source: MEGA The shop became the central theme of a reality show.

Prior to his retirement, Hart opened Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. in Las Vegas. The tattoo studio was the central focus of the A&E reality program Inked. In 2013, he teamed up with Supercross legend Rick Carmichael to found RCH Racing. The team vied in both the AMA Supercross and outdoor AMA Motocross championships, winning the latter's title in 2016.

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Carey Hart Met Pink at the Summer X Games in 2001

Source: MEGA Carey Hart and Pink have an on-again, off-again relationship.

Hart first crossed paths with Pink at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia in August 2001. At the time, he suffered a bad crash that left him with a broken tailbone, a shattered right foot and three broken ribs. On a brighter note, he began dating his future wife shortly after their first meeting. "I knew within the first few weeks after meeting her that I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life," he said in an interview following their nuptials.

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Pink Proposed to Carey Hart in 2005

Source: MEGA They briefly split prior to the proposal.

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Hart and Pink briefly parted ways in 2003 before reuniting a year later. Then, while at the Pro 250 class finals in 2005, Pink surprised the attendees when she held up lap board with the text, "Will You Marry Me?" when Hart entered the third lap of the race. The motorcyclist did not initially pull over, but he later stopped in his tracks when the songstress showed another card that said, "I'm serious!"

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Carey Hart and Pink Got Married in Costa Rica

Source: MEGA Carey Hart and Pink called off their divorce in 2009.

The couple exchanged vows in front of more than 100 guests during a ceremony in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006. "We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach," Pink told People, with Hart adding, "We wanted it very fun and non-traditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party."

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Carey Hart and Pink Share 2 Children

Source: MEGA Their marriage reportedly inspired Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' album.

Hart and Pink welcomed their first child together, Willow Sage, on June 2, 2011. "We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy #beyondblessed," the "So What" singer tweeted. They expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Jameson Moon, on November 12, 2016.

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Carey Hart and Pink's Marriage Has Had Its Highs and Lows

Source: MEGA Pink debunked the latest split rumors.